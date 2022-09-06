CLINTON – With today’s scheduled closure of the U.S. 30 Bridge, also known as the South Bridge, and the increase in traffic across the Iowa 136 Bridge, local police departments are requesting that wide loads be scheduled to occur during specified times.
Beginning today and concluding around Oct. 15, wide-load closures can occur during the time periods of 9:30-10 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
Requests for assistance can be made with Clinton County Dispatch by calling 242-9211 and picking option 2 or by calling Whiteside County Dispatch at (815) 772-4044 and picking option 1.
The public is reminded that during these times, traffic may be stopped or backed up to allow for the wide load to cross the bridge. Clinton and Fulton police are asking motorists to plan their travel accordingly and to allow for extra time to arrive at a destination.
The South Bridge will be closed beginning today for work to repair and paint the bridge. A marked detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 67 and Iowa/Illinois 136 during the project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.
