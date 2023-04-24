MORRISON, Ill. - The Whiteside Forum will host professor Paul Edleman from Sauk Valley Community College's department of political science on April 30 to present “Democratic Values and the Political Process: Elections, Redistricting, and Gerrymandering.”
This will be the Forum's last public event for the current 2022-23 season and will take place in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
The event will start at 2 p.m. All Forum events are free and open to anyone interested in the speaker or topic.
This will be an opportunity to learn a bit more about the election process and get questions answered about redistricting, the electoral college, voting rules and regulations, and what might be done to improve faith in the system and promote democratic values.
