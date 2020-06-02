CLINTON — Voters encountered plastic barriers, social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer and disposable pencils during Tuesday’s primary election in Clinton County.
Ten precinct workers were scheduled for 16 hours at Jefferson Elementary School, one of five voting sites open in the county, said Mary Jones. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, poll workers sat behind plastic barriers, sanitizer and masks were available for voters who wanted them and voting booths were sanitized after each use.
Voters received pencils with which to mark their ballots, but the pencils were not reused.
Curbside voting was available to anyone who was unable or unwilling to go inside to vote.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker encouraged residents to vote by mail, so Jones didn’t expect many people to vote in person.
Voter turnout is usually low during primary elections, Van Lancker said Tuesday afternoon. Clinton County’s highest primary turnout previous to Tuesday was 3,300, he said. “I expect we’ll double that by the time the polls close tonight.”
The County had nearly double that number in absentee ballots alone. “We have more than 6,000 absentee ballots that’ll be counted for this primary election. That’s easily more than we’ve very seen, because that’s just absentee,” said Van Lancker.
Absentee ballots were accepted at the Auditor’s office through 9 p.m. Tuesday, and any ballot arriving by mail that was postmarked before Monday will be counted, Van Lancker said.
“We were expecting a decent turnout for this before the pandemic,” Van Lancker said. “We were looking around 3,000 voters, maybe.”
“Primary turnout is usually dictated by the races on the ballot,” Van Lancker said. This year, the key to turnout may have been the ease of voting. “It didn’t hurt that the Secretary of State sent out an absentee ballot request to every active voter in Iowa,” Van Lancker said.
Polls closed at 9 p.m. For immediate election results visit clintoncountyelections.com.
