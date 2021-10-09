CLINTON – Some Clinton County voters are receiving postcards in the mail this week ahead of the City/School Election scheduled for Nov. 2.
Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said the cards were sent to update voters on their polling locations for the City/School Election.
“Due to various circumstances, some voting locations will be different from where voters voted during the previous City/School Election,” Van Lancker said. “The polling places affected are in the City of Toronto, City of Charlotte, City of DeWitt and City of Clinton Wards 1 and 2.”
Van Lancker explained the polling locations were chosen to keep the election as affordable as possible for Clinton County cities and school districts.
Van Lancker said the free mobile app “WhereUVote – Clinton County” will be a valuable tool for voters in November. The app is available from Apple and Android app stores.
For more information about the 2021 City/School Election contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568 or visit the website at www.elections.clintoncounty- ia.gov. You can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.