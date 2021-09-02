CLINTON — The Clinton City Council has awarded a bid to H & H Construction for $151,494 to rehabilitate the pond at the Ericksen Community Center. The remaining bids were more than twice that amount.
"The bids were quite high," City Administrator Matt Brooke said last week, "and the one that we ended up accepting is [$151,000]."
One of the biggest differences in the bids, said Brooke, is the $18,000 price for dredging. "We were looking at $109,000," said Brooke.
The person who submitted the bid said he's interested in the project and is willing to do most of the work himself, said Brooke. "Which, kudos to him, but the concern is there, too. We want to make sure this is a great project."
"As you can see, it's a big difference, and we don't want to have 18 change orders," said Brooke.
Councilman Cody Seeley asked Brooke to confirm that the city verified the bid is not in error and the bidder is confident he can complete the project for the price bid.
"He reiterated the fact that that's his bid," said Brooke. "He knows it's very much lower than all the rest."
"That's why we have performance and payment bonds," said City Councilman Sean Connell. "That's standard practice. And even if they did make a mistake, we call the bond. That's, unfortunately, part of doing business," said Connell.
"We're going to provide him with a CAD file on this one," City Engineer Jason Craft told the City Council. "And they'll remove down to design elevations. They're going to stockpile the dirt south of the creek, on that little high spot there, spread it all out, dry it there and seed it," he said.
"I don't expect any problems with that," said Craft.
"And they are going to drain the whole thing," said Craft. "Probably mid to late September if the weather's good."
"I don't expect many problems," said Craft. "If there's extra work there'll be change orders, but not change orders based on an increase of cost of the items they already agreed to do," he said.
Craft said he talked to Russ Hayward, one of the owners of H & H, and he seemed amazed that the other bids were so high. He didn't say he had a lot of profit in it, said Craft, but he wants something to do, he's from around here and is moving back to the area.
"I think it's going to be successful," said Craft. "He's got experience doing these similar type projects everywhere across the state."
The bid approved by the city didn't include the alternate PVC pond liner, which would have added $139,000 to the H & H bid.
"We hope to not have to use that," said Craft, "and I didn't feel comfortable awarding that price," he said.
"I talked to Russ about that as well. He suggested we not use that," said Craft.
"If we have some leaky pockets of soil, we'll work with the DNR and the contractor on some other ideas," Craft said. "I think it's best that we don't just commit to that $139,000 right now."
Six other bids, ranging from $312,495 to $557,321, were submitted for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.