CLINTON — In Clinton County, 270th Street will be closed to through traffic approximately .08 miles east of 230th Avenue for a bridge replacement project. The road may be closed beginning on Monday, Feb. 7 and may be closed for up to 70 working days as per the contract.
Portion of 270th Street will be closed for bridge replacement
