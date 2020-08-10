CLINTON — Riverview Drive will be closed from Roosevelt Street and Sixth Avenue North from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The closure is for an asphalt street patch, in conjunction with the Riverview Park sewer project.
Also, Sixth Avenue North between North Second Street and the Mississippi River will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, for one week. The road will be closed during the day and open in the evenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.