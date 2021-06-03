CLINTON – City officials have announced roadwork projects throughout Clinton that will affect traffic flow.
• Due to road patching work, the northbound outside lane of the 1600 block of North Second Street is closed. The southbound outside lane of South Fourth Street from Eighth Avenue South to 11th Avenue South is also closed. These lanes will be closed through Friday, June 11.
• North Third Street will be closed to through traffic from 13th Avenue North to Main Avenue for micro-surfacing and pavement marking applications. This road is anticipated to be closed Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8, pending no weather delays. Traffic will be detoured using 13th Avenue North, North Second Street, and Main Avenue.
The intersection of 19th Avenue North will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic during these construction operations.
• Due to road repairs, 13th Avenue North will be closed to through traffic between 16th Street N.W. and Mill Creek Parkway. This road closure will be in place from June 4 through July 15. The detour will be Mill Creek Parkway and 16th Street N.W. during this closure.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.