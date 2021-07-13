CLINTON — Iowa business owner and former secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear met with Clinton residents Tuesday during a tour of seven Iowa cities as she considers a potential run for Iowa governor.
DeJear met with Clinton residents at the Gateway Area Community Center at noon Tuesday. She announced the formation of an exploratory committee and tour of seven Iowa cities Monday.
Originally from Mississippi, DeJear located to Iowa in 2004 to attend Drake University. DeJear, a Democrat, is considering a run for governor because of the great deal of potential for the state, she said Tuesday.
“There’s been a lot that this state has been able to endure and overcome over time,” DeJear said. “And when we look at where we are right now, we’re at a crossroads. And we have some decisions to make. And the biggest decision is whether or not our state is going to work within the best interest of Iowans.”
She noted education and healthcare issues across the state. Everyone in the state is experiencing a lack of opportunity and lack of access, DeJear believes.
“You got folks like Representative (Mary) Wolfe (of Clinton) out there that are just trying their hardest but our leadership doesn’t believe in that mission right now,” DeJear said. “And that doesn’t make our leadership good or bad because we’re not here to judge. But what we are here to do is figure out how we problem solve our way out of this. And I’m of the firm belief that Iowa knows what’s good for Iowa. You people in this room know what’s good for your community. So that’s why we’re doing this conversation tour.”
An Iowa voting rights activist, DeJear sees issues with restrictions with voting in the state. She referenced a recent bill passed that required polls to close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., she said.
“We have restrictions to how we can do satellite voting and get more voting sites to meet people where they are,” DeJear said. “We had restrictions to the duties of our auditors. And so more and more we see more restrictive processes.”
DeJear also sees an issue across the board of leadership making decisions to address problems the state does not have, she said.
DeJear founded Caleo Enterprises in 2008, a company specializing in marketing and project development for small businesses and non-profit organizations. She received the Democratic nomination in 2018 for Iowa secretary of state but was defeated in the general election by the incumbent, Republican Paul Pate.
DeJear’s Iowa tour also includes stops in Des Moines, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.
