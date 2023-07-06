THOMSON, Ill. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the drawing for Potter’s Marsh waterfowl hunting sites will be July 29 at Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Road, Thomson.
Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the drawing to be held at 1 p.m. A $10 application fee is required. You must apply in person and must be present at the drawing. When your ticket is drawn in the lottery, you will select your choice from the 49 available sites. A $100 non-refundable fee is charged for each applicant who receives a hunt site.
Applicants are required to show the following information: photo identification, 2023 Hunting or Sportsman’s License, 2023 Federal Waterfowl Stamp, 2023 State Duck Stamp and a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card (Illinois residents only).
Residents under the age of 21 do not need a FOID card but must be accompanied by an adult (21 years of age or older) who has a valid card. Non-residents can provide a current year license and State Duck Stamp from their resident state. Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years of age.
For additional information and copies of the regulations, hunters can call the Refuge Office at (815) 273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.
