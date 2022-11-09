CLINTON — Prairie Pastures/Soaring Eagle Dog Park will host its annual Pet Pictures event Nov. 19.
It will take place at the Soaring Eagle Nature Barn, 3923 N. Third St., Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 per sitting, and weather permitting, outdoor sittings will be available. The photographer will e-mail all pictures directly to those participating, and they can select their own poses.
All profits will go directly to the dog park.
Call Judy at (563) 249-4132 for an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted if time allows.
Prairie Pastures/Soaring Eagle Dog Park is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in conjunction with Soaring Eagle Nature Center, run and maintained solely by volunteers, memberships, donations, fundraisers and grants. It is one of Clinton’s focal points, with a national ranking by Dog Fancy Magazine of the eighth-best dog park in the nation.
The dog park is handicap accessible and has areas for large, small, and senior/special needs dogs, as well as a swimming pond. It is located inside the main gate of Eagle Point Park, across from the south playground and is open year-round, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.