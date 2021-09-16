CLINTON — Preliminary enrollment numbers show an increase in enrollment within the Clinton School District, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday.
DeLacy predicted last year that the district would see an increase in the number of kindergarten students in the fall of 2021 because parents held young children out during the COVID pandemic in the fall of 2020.
DeLacy told the school board Monday that the district usually has two sections of pre-kindergarten, but this year has 58 students and had to add a section.
With 235 kindergarten students, the total enrollment for the district's youngest students is 293. The district hasn't been close to 300 since DeLacy became Clinton's superintendent four years ago, he said.
While DeLacy expected the increase in younger students, he was surprised to see the increase in ninth graders. "Our ninth grade is at 295," DeLacy told the board.
Last year's eighth-grade class was 250, DeLacy said. That's an increase of 45 students. "That's a lot of transients," DeLacy said.
Official numbers, weighted for special needs, will be counted Oct. 15 and are the basis for state funding.
"I think our enrollment's going to be up," said DeLacy. "Right now, I'm feeling pretty good."
