Tom Dohrmann, of Dohrmann Heating & Plumbing in DeWitt, said there isn’t usually much need to get concerned about frozen pipes until temperatures reach below zero.
Unfortunately, that time has come.
For possibly the next couple of weeks, the area will be seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year to date, barely managing to stay above zero.
Iowa American Water in a press release is urging customers to prepare their home plumbing for winter conditions to avoid the cost of broken pipe repairs and water meter replacements.
“With COVID-19 keeping us all at home more than usual this time of year, it’s important now more than ever to protect our pipes and water meters from freezing,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of Operations for Iowa American Water. “Without regular water usage and heating, vacated offices, businesses, and schools are especially susceptible to frozen pipes. Winterizing your pipes before sub-freezing temperatures set in will help keep your plumbing safe, offering you some peace of mind during these uncertain times.”
Dohrmann said it’s a good idea to leave faucets running with a slow, steady stream of water to keep water within pipes moving.
Keeping cabinet doors underneath kitchen and bathroom sinks open allows the ambient heat of the room to keep pipes warm.
Pipes made of iron or copper are more likely to freeze, Dohrmann noted. Something that is fairly new to the plumbing game is PEX pipe, a type of flexible plastic tubing or piping used for water supply lines as well as radiant floor heating. Dohrmann said one of the benefits of the piping is that it is flexible and “burst proof.” It expands, making it more resistant to freezing and cracking.
Nielsen said people should take further necessary precautions now that the cold weather has set in. They include:
• Make sure everyone in your home knows where the main water shut-off valve is located so you can turn off the water in an emergency. The valve is typically located where the water line enters the home. This could be in the basement, crawlspace, or utility closet. When you locate the valve, be sure to mark it with an identification tag.
• Check for pipes that pass through unheated spaces or rooms, such as crawlspaces, basements, garages, or uninsulated exterior walls.
• Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with heat tape, pre-molded foam rubber sleeves or fiberglass insulation, available at hardware stores. If you have installed heat tape on exposed pipes, inspect the tape for cracks or fraying and make any needed repairs.
• If your water meter is outside, make sure your meter lid is closed tightly.
• Eliminate sources of cold air near pipes by sealing openings or cracks that could cause drafts. Close air vents in crawlspaces.
• Drain all outdoor garden hoses, roll them up and store them inside to prevent cracking. If you have an indoor valve for an outside faucet, shut it off and drain water from pipes leading to any faucets.
• Turn off and drain your irrigation system.
• If you are going to be away for a few days or more, leave your thermostat at 55 degrees to prevent freezing.
• If no one will be home for an extended period of time during the winter months, consider contacting Iowa American Water at (866) 641-2108 to turn your water off and hire a plumber to drain your system. By doing this, there will be no water in your pipes to freeze if your furnace stops working.
• If your pipes do freeze, shut off the water immediately.
• Do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints that will leak when thawed.
• Apply heat to a frozen pipe by warming the air around it – avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
• Once the pipes have thawed, slowly turn the water back on and check for cracks and leaks.
