CLINTON — Chance Kness has served as Clinton County’s emergency management coordinator for 13 years. In that time, he has never seen a year like 2020.
From an ongoing pandemic and a derecho that damaged cities and crops throughout the county to the July search for a missing Davenport girl, Kness’s three-person office and a band of volunteers were at the ready to help the community get the needed resources and assistance in place.
Clinton County’s Emergency Management Office’s mission is to coordinate, plan, train for and respond to local emergencies and large-scale disasters. That means working alongside local government, agencies and businesses to get plans in place, and serving as a conduit to obtain resources and assistance from state and federal governments after disaster strikes.
Clinton County Emergency Management got its start way back in the early 1960s, when Civil Defense offices were created under Iowa Code in 1962. Kness, a Chadwick, Illinois native, joined CCEM in 2007 when he was hired on as Clinton County’s emergency management coordinator.
He said 2020 without a doubt has had the most activations in the history of the office, starting with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were aware in late 2019 of the pandemic and had also prepared for pandemics over the last 13 years,” he said, adding those events included H1N1 and SARS. “Nothing has been quite like it.”
He said local emergency management offices were watching as the coronavirus made its way into Washington state and then appeared in Iowa in early March. By that time, he said, local agencies could only react to its presence in the state and work to get the resources in place to deal with the fallout.
“We had hoped the federal government’s efforts would be enough, but that did not come to pass,” he said of the virus’s creep into the state.
“At that point, it’s information sharing and sharing resources and to see what everybody else has available,” he said.
The office’s many volunteers also sought out resources. While homemade masks at first were looked upon as possibly ineffective, federal officials came out with directives that masks were helpful in preventing the spread. The Clinton County Mask Task Force sewed masks that were distributed through Emergency Management, the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, Information Referral Assistance Services and The Canticle and other agencies.
As for Personal Protective Equipment, commonly known as PPE: “They had issues everywhere with that,” he said. “We never got to the point that we didn’t have it.
“We had PPE and medical supplies set aside and we’re glad we did,” he said. “But it wasn’t enough. So what is the level of reserve we have to have? What is the right level of that?”
The work to respond to the needs created by the pandemic continues, with the next step being any assistance needed as the vaccine is rolled out in Clinton County.
Kness’s 2020 also included response to the Aug. 10 derecho that swept through the state and into Clinton, with 100 mph-plus winds knocking down century-old trees, damaging homes and crops and knocking out power for days.
“Ninety percent of Clinton County was affected,” he said.
While the estimate of damage throughout Iowa was estimated to be at least $7.5 billion, Kness said the true total will never be known in Clinton County.
“I told the state and FEMA that we can’t drive down every street to find out,” he said. With pockets of damage the norm, the challenge is finding all the damage and assessing it.
He also pointed to the success of previous work done throughout the county that prevented the derecho’s impact from being worse than it was. He said generators had been placed in critical locations throughout the county, among them city halls, fire and police departments, sewer lift stations and water towers. When power was knocked out, those places were able to continue operating.
“The derecho would have been much worse if we didn’t have them,” he said.
The vast scope of the area damaged by the derecho has caused emergency management officials to look at preparedness needs for much larger emergencies in the future.
“We’ve always said all we have to do is wait 72 hours,” for help. “That wasn’t the case this year,” he said.
Kness said he is especially thankful for the volunteers who step forward to help his office. Their work goes back about a dozen years, but became more visible when they became known as the Community Emergency Response Team about 10 years ago.
“I’ve always advocated for local resources and local capabilities. I’ve had excellent support since I’ve been here,” he said.
CERT does what Kness calls blue-sky training, and quickly researches, finds and pulls together resources to fill immediate needs when disaster strikes.
CERT members have logged more than 2,500 volunteer hours in 2020.
“There is no way we could do this without them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.