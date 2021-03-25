CLINTON — The Rev. Dale A. Dykstra became pastor of the First United Presbyterian Church in Clinton by a vote of the Session, the church announced this week.
Dykstra was born and raised in Chicago and attended Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, graduating with majors in religion, psychology, philosophy and political science, the church said in a press release.
Dykstra earned a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Seminary in New Jersey. He married Cheryl Grubb, a registered nurse, and they adopted two children, David and Rachel.
Dykstra served churches in Pennsylvania for 23 years. He served as the Stated Clerk of Huntingdon Presbytery for 10 of those years and was responsible for 58 churches. He earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Dykstra moved to Illinois in 1995 and served the Mendota church for 16 years. He served as the recording clerk of Blackhawk Presbytery for five years.
Cheryl Dykstra died in 2010 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Dale Dykstra retired for two months before before taking positions with the Kewanee and Elmira churches.
Dykstra married Donna Parish, who is also a registered nurse, and together they have 25 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In 2018, Dykstra retired again.
Known as Dr. Dyke to parishioners, Dykstra serves the Clinton church as part-time pastor after serving as interim pastor at Milan Presbyterian Church in Great Rivers Presbytery for 17 months. He will keep office hours Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m., the church said.
First United Presbyterian Church will conduct Palm Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. March 28 and Easter worship services at 9:30 a.m. April 4. The church is located at 400 Fifth Ave. South.
For more information, visit the church office Monday through Thursday between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or call 243-1142.
