CLINTON — It’s that time of year when high school seniors traditionally begin finalizing plans for the next step in their lives after graduation.
Whether it’s a four- or two-year degree or short-term career training, students have much to choose from in deciding what best fits them.
Whatever their choice, it’s important to plan ahead when considering that next step. That’s why Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is inviting students to visit its colleges on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 15.
The visits will be held at each of the EICC colleges, Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott, the SCC Urban Campus in downtown Davenport. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. at each campus.
To ensure everyone’s safety and offer the best experience possible, on-campus visits will be limited in size and advance registration is required. EICC staff and all visitors are expected to follow health and safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing.
The visits provide students the opportunity to learn what they want and need to know about starting college, including programs of study, financial aid possibilities, admissions and more.
The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, St. Ambrose University, Western Illinois University and many other four-year colleges work with EICC to make sure students can easily transfer once they complete their degree at EICC.
EICC also offers more than 30 career education programs leading directly into the world of work. Many of these programs have been designated high-demand by the state of Iowa, which means students may even have the opportunity to get their tuition paid through Iowa’s new Last Dollar Scholarship Program.
All of the classes are close to home and the college’s tuition is among the most competitive in the state of Iowa.
The event is open to everyone – current high school students and a family member as well as individuals who have been out of school for a number of years and are considering starting college classes for the first time.
Students can also join in on virtual visits, via online “drop-in” hours or set up a personal appointment with Admissions.
To register, view health guidelines and check out all visit dates, go to eicc.edu/visit.
