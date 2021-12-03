MAQUOKETA – A couple of area festivals that took a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic return this year to kick off the holiday season in Jackson County.
The three-day Preston Holiday Festival and one-evening Delmar Festival of Lights take place this weekend.
Preston Holiday Festival
The holidays take something of a more non-traditional look this year in Preston as the town invites everyone in to celebrate “Pastels and Pearls Christmas.”
That is the theme for the 30th annual Preston Holiday Festival, scheduled for Dec. 3-5 in Preston Town Hall and all around the town.
Find Santa Claus, edible goodies, holiday gifts, decorated holiday trees and more starting Friday night.
The arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at 5 p.m. Friday kicks off the weekend of activities. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. via fire truck to his home-away-from-home in front of Maquoketa State Bank. Santa will listen to children’s wishes every day of the festival.
More than 45 trees will light the way through Preston City Hall from 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The trees and displays are sponsored by local organizations, businesses and individuals.
Girl Scouts will serve cider, coffee and cookies as local musicians perform holiday music throughout the weekend.
Delmar Festival Dec. 5
After a year off, Delmar’s 27th annual Festival of Lights will be held Sunday, Dec. 5. The majority of festivities will take place at Delwood School.
Events include free trolley rides to look at the lights from 5-7 p.m.
Partake in the Delmar Lion’s Soup, Sandwich & Dessert Supper served 3-6 p.m. The homemade meals cost $8 for grades 7 through adult and $4 for kids in grades K-6. Preschool and younger eat free.
Kids’ free make-it-and-take-it table runs from 3-7 p.m. and includes cookie decorating, crafts, and face painting.
Don’t forget to visit with Santa 4-6 p.m. (photos allowed).
Festivities also feature door prizes drawn throughout the night, drawings for children at 6 p.m., and the grand prize drawing at 6:30 p.m. Participants receive a free ticket with meal purchase and need not be present to win.
There’s also a silent auction, with bids accepted 3-6:45 p.m.; you must be present or make payment arrangements in advance.
New this year is Christmas Drinks of the 1700s at the Delmar Depot. This begins at 2:30 p.m. or until gone and includes eggnog, buttered rum, wassail and cherry bounce. Participants must be of legal age to purchase, and non-alcoholic beverages also will be available. Proceeds from this new event will help with the downtown lamp post fundraiser.
Admission to the event is free, with donations merrily accepted.
For more information, contact Patty Hardin at (563) 357-1829.
