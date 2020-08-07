CLINTON — A man charged with two felony counts, including attempted murder, was ordered to be placed on pretrial release with supervision.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered Friday that bond be set at $75,000, cash or surety, for Karlyn K. Kalina, 34, 2564 Sabula Ave. Bond was originally set at $100,000, cash only. The order says Kalina may post real estate to satisfy the bond requirement. Bert ordered Kalina be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional services, the order says. Kalina was ordered to immediately report to the Department of Correctional Services, the order added.
Kalina is charged in the trial information with one count of attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony, and one count of willful injury causing serious injury with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. Arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 14.
According to the court affidavit, at 6:04 p.m. July 30, Clinton County Communications received information from Clinton’s Chancy Fire Station, which is located two blocks from where the shooting reportedly occurred, that a car with a gunshot victim inside had just pulled up to the station.
According to the court documents, Julian indicated that Kalina had shot him. Julian said he had driven to Kalina’s residence to speak with him. He said he saw Kalina come out of the residence and walk toward Julian‘s vehicle with a handgun.
Julian said there was a verbal altercation and he attempted to push the handgun away while he was in the vehicle. Kalina fired the handgun as Julian was still in the vehicle, Julian told officers.
After sustaining the gunshot wounds, Julian traveled to Chancy Fire Station for assistance. Julian indicated he believed Kalina shot his firearm more than one time.
The affidavit also states that at 6:11 p.m. July 30 – seven minutes after the fire station reported the arrival of a gunshot victim at the station – Clinton County Communications received a call from Kalina, who said a person came up to him, tried grabbing his gun and the gun fired.
When speaking with Kalina, an officer was told the gun was sitting just inside the door. Kalina said he told Julian not to come to his residence. According to court records, Kalina also alleged Julian threatened he was going to shoot Kalina. Kalina did not know if Julian was armed but was told Julian had a .45 caliber gun, Kalina said.
Kalina said Julian tried taking Kalina’s gun from him, when the gun went off. Kalina stated the shooting occurred on Sabula Avenue in the roadway, adding he was unsure if the casing would be in the street or in Julian’s vehicle. Kalina said he was not trying to hurt Julian and that he just wanted Julian to leave, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states Kalina was transported to the Clinton Police Department for further questioning. Kalina said he would be contacting an attorney before speaking further. Kalina was charged with attempt to commit murder and transported to the Clinton County Jail. The charge was approved by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, the affidavit says.
