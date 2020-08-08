CLINTON — A woman facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges was granted pretrial release with supervision.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Friday ordered Haleigh M. Parr, 23, 362 19th Place, be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. She was ordered to immediately report to the Department of Correctional Services. She must obtain a substance abuse evaluation within seven days if possible and complete recommended treatment. Bond was originally set at $25,000, cash or surety.
Parr is charged with one count of a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. Arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13.
Samuel W. Wierenga, 22, 655 Second Ave. South, is charged in connection with the case with one count of a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. Wierenga’s bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety. Arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
According to the affidavit, at 12:35 p.m. July 31, a woman reported she was receiving threatening messages from Wierenga. Officers were aware Wierenga was wanted on two arrest warrants. An officer saw a vehicle he knew was associated with Wierenga. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South. Wierenga was identified as the front passenger and secured in handcuffs. Parr was identified as the driver.
An officer saw what appeared to be a 9-mm round laying on the front passenger floor and detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the open sunroof of the vehicle, according to the court affidavit. While searching the vehicle, the officer located two bags in the back seat of the vehicle. One bag had a .45-caliber handgun, a white crystallized substance that appeared to be consistent with methamphetamine and a paper identification card with Wierenga’s name, the court documents state.
The affidavit continues that the officer saw in another part of the vehicle numerous bags, ammunition cans and lock boxes. The officer was instructed by the supervisor on scene to discontinue the search and apply for a search warrant. A search warrant was obtained and signed.
The affidavit states officers, while executing the search warrant, located a tan purse with credit cards and a Wild Rose Casino players card belonging to Parr. Officers also located two plastic bags with a clear, crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine, five loose white and orange pills at the bottom of the purse, a green substance consistent with marijuana and a black scale with a clear, crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine, court records state.
Officers also located a clear and crystallized substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine on the driver’s side rear passenger seat, the affidavit states. The substance weighed about 22 grams, the affidavit says.
