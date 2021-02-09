CLINTON — Prince of Peace Catholic School released its high school honor roll for the first semester this week.
Grade point average 3.667-4.00: Freshman Madison Schnier; sophomores Isabella Adams, Marcus Blount, Anabel Cunningham, Kiely DeBo, Avery Dehner, Lucille Hess, Shannon Kenneavy, Sarah Moeller and Nyah Thomas; juniors Karly Detterman, Lillian Isenhour, Braxton Morhardt, Domenic Niles and Jeremiah Wauford; and seniors Madeline Adams, Madison Anglese, Anabel Blount, Grace Dehner, Sophie Griffin, Isabel Hansen, Paige Kuehl, Ava Ruden, Kyle Sager and Mary Schnier.
GPA 3.334-3.666: Freshmen Jaxon Dehner and Joseph Malueg; sophomores Brody Dehner, Susan Reed and Madison Zachert; and juniors Kyle Kitteringham, Matthew Smith and Kaylee Wilkens.
GPA 3.000-3.333: Freshmen William Deluhery and Anthony Muhs; junior Demetrius Woodfork and senior Brandon Raab.
