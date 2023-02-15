CLINTON — In celebration of Black History Month, Prince of Peace Catholic School will wrap up its month of studies with several events next week.
Throughout the month, teachers have been working on Black history within their classrooms. The kindergarten through high school art classes have been focusing on Black artists’ styles of importance. From printing adrinka cloth patterns from Ghana to working with personal icons in the style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, all have been learning of the importance of Black artists. The student art will be hung throughout the first floor and in the gym.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a visiting artist will be in the building working with students. Kevin Cole, renowned artist, will work with students and will present an artist talk in the Prince Of Peace school gym at 6 p.m. This talk is free and open to the public. Cole has works in museums throughout the United States and has created commission work for the Coca Cola building in Atlanta, a piece for the Hartsfield airport in Atlanta and has a work in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
On Thursday, the parents are hosting a Soul Food Sampler event at the school for the students. In addition, artwork from the Vinson Jetter art collection will be on display. While the food event is not open to the public, it offers a culminating event to celebrate Black History Month for the entire student body.
