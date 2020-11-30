Education digest logo

Prince of Peace Catholic School has released its middle school first-quarter honor roll. Students named to the honor roll include:

3.667 – 4.00

Sixth Grade: Liam Bellich, Jaylynn DeBoer, Jakob Geestman, Claire Kenneavy, Alyssa Nitschke, Sophie Schultz, Laynie Steines, Elijah Thomas

Seventh Grade: Marissa Bloyd, Raymond Nitschke, Isaac Tucker

Eighth Grade: McKenna Brown, Nehemiah Mallicoat, Yuliana Marcos, Lillian Smith, SiVaughn Thomas

3.334 – 3.666

Sixth Grade: Parker Adams, Tabitha Eshelman, Ryan Greve, Kaylie Hays, Kyler Leslie, Carson Newcomb, D’Angelo Perkins, Maxwell Smith

Seventh Grade: Carson DeBo, McKenna Morhardt, Tyler Van Hyfte, Daniel Woodfork

Eighth Grade: Lucas Detterman, Maci Olmstead, Charles Pelham, Kadence Remrey

3.000 – 3.333

Sixth Grade: Jacier Billings, Ava Bousman, Peyton Huebner, Valentina Molina Del Rio

Seventh Grade: Zakaria Estes, Nolan Keis, Samuel Sisneros, Rose Wauford

Eighth Grade: Caleigh Cady, Logan Detterman, Sara Hays, Hakeal Powell

