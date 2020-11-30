Prince of Peace Catholic School has released its middle school first-quarter honor roll. Students named to the honor roll include:
3.667 – 4.00
Sixth Grade: Liam Bellich, Jaylynn DeBoer, Jakob Geestman, Claire Kenneavy, Alyssa Nitschke, Sophie Schultz, Laynie Steines, Elijah Thomas
Seventh Grade: Marissa Bloyd, Raymond Nitschke, Isaac Tucker
Eighth Grade: McKenna Brown, Nehemiah Mallicoat, Yuliana Marcos, Lillian Smith, SiVaughn Thomas
3.334 – 3.666
Sixth Grade: Parker Adams, Tabitha Eshelman, Ryan Greve, Kaylie Hays, Kyler Leslie, Carson Newcomb, D’Angelo Perkins, Maxwell Smith
Seventh Grade: Carson DeBo, McKenna Morhardt, Tyler Van Hyfte, Daniel Woodfork
Eighth Grade: Lucas Detterman, Maci Olmstead, Charles Pelham, Kadence Remrey
3.000 – 3.333
Sixth Grade: Jacier Billings, Ava Bousman, Peyton Huebner, Valentina Molina Del Rio
Seventh Grade: Zakaria Estes, Nolan Keis, Samuel Sisneros, Rose Wauford
Eighth Grade: Caleigh Cady, Logan Detterman, Sara Hays, Hakeal Powell
