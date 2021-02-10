CLINTON — Prince of Peace Catholic School announced its middle school honor roll this week.
Grade point average 3.667-4.00: Sixth graders Liam Bellich, Jaylynn DeBoer, Jakob Geestman, Claire Kenneavy, Alyssa Nitschke, Laynie Steines and Elijah Thomas; seventh grader Raymond Nitschke; and eighth graders McKenna Brown, Nehemiah Mallicoat, Yuliana Marcos, Charles Pelham, Kadence Remrey and Lillian Smith.
GPA 3.334-3.666: Sixth graders Ryan Greve, Kaylie Hays, Kyler Leslie, Sophie Schultz, and Maxwell Smith; seventh graders Marissa Bloyd and Gregory Thill; eighth graders Lucas Detterman, Sara Hays, Maci Olmstead, Alysia Schomer and SiVaughn Thomas.
GPA 3.00-3.333: Sixth graders Parker Adams, Jacier Billings, Tabitha Eshelman, Peyton Huebner, Carson Newcomb and D’Angelo Perkins; and seventh graders Nolan Keis, Samuel Sisneros, Isaac Tucker and Tyler Van Hyfte.
