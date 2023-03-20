CLINTON — The Prince of Peace players will present “Aladdin Jr.” on March 30, March 31 and April 1 at the Prince of Peace School, 312 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
After a 4-year absence, The Prince of Peace Players are back with a new show: The story of Aladdin who lives in the city of Agrabah and hangs with his friends begging and stealing just to survive.
There is the Princess Jasmine, who along with her princesses, dreams of a better life outside the palace walls. Jafar, the sultan’s evil adviser, dreams of ruling the kingdom along with his helper, Iago, by getting the lamp from the cave of wonders and using Aladdin to help them. While getting the lamp Aladdin is able to rub the lamp and the Genie appears, granting him three wishes and to get Jasmine to notice him.
Aladdin finds out more about himself and the world around him. Songs include: A Whole New World, Friend Like Me, Prince Ali, One Jump Arabian Nights. New songs include High Adventure, Beyond These Palace Walls, Barbak, Omar, Aladdin and Abu.
The cast includes: Aladdin, Kyler Leslie; Jasmine, Marrisa Bloyd; Genie, Claire Kennavey; Babbak, Elias Eshelman; Omar, Laynie Steines; Isir, Addy Sokovich; Manal, Mallory Schnier; Rajha, Tabby Eshelman; Jafar, Max Smith; Iago, Alyssa Nitschke; Sultan, Gabe Nelson; Guards: Aven Leslie, Evie Lesile, Nile Grieve, Isayah Jones, Addy Burke; Magic Carpet, Maddie George; Abu, Kimber Crise; Shop Owner-Razoul and Prince Abdulla, Keyleighanna Davis; Beggars: Kaylie Aude, Avery Aude, Haden Lue; Spooky Voice, Apple Vendor: Athenea Sentore.
The performances are directed By Tom Jankowski. Music director is Jenni Flikkema-Banse. Bella Adams is the student assistant. Stage manager is Parker Adams. Ryan Grieve is in charge of lights and Payton Huebner oversees the sound.
Tickets are $15 to $3. Call 242-1663 for reservations and information. Produced by MTI productions and the Walt Disney company
