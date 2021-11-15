CLINTON — Prince of Peace Catholic School released the first quarter honor roll Friday for its middle school.
Students with a grade point average between 3.667 and 4.0 were sixth-graders Taylor Evans, Henry Greve and Mallory Schnier; seventh-graders Liam Bellich, Kyler Leslie, Alyssa Nitschke, Laynie Steines and Elijah Thomas; and eighth-graders Kyla Bellich and Raymond Nitschke.
Students earning GPAs between 3.334 and 3.666 were sixth-graders Hayden Leu and Adelyn Sokolovich; seventh-graders Parker Adams, Jaylynn DeBoer, Ryan Greve, Claire Kenneavy and Carson Newcomb; and eighth-graders Marissa Bloyd, Isaac Tucker, Tyler Van Hyfte and Rose Wauford.
Students with GPAs between 3.0 and 3.33 were sixth-graders Heaven Powell and Kasey Rupp; seventh-graders Jacier Billings, Peyton Huebner, Sophie Schultz and Maxwell Smith; and eighth-graders Rachel Connelly, Carson DeBo, Nolan Keis, McKenna Morhardt and Samuel Sisneros
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.