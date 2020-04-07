CLINTON — Like its public school counterparts, Prince of Peace Catholic School is keeping the school year alive online.
From preschool through 12th grade, Prince of Peace students are taking classes via computer, not without “herculean effort” by administration and teachers, said Karen Witt, Prince of Peace development director.
“The notice of school closure came at the same time spring break was beginning. Prince of Peace teachers and staff worked throughout the break with the goal of being able to begin teaching students online by Wednesday, March 25th,” Witt said in a press release.
“This means all classes, from math to religion to band. In addition to determining curriculum, all had to learn fast how to communicate lessons remotely.”
Assistant Principal Jennifer Hansen-Wauford took the lead in logistics, surveying families to see who had internet and who had technology compatible with Google Docs, Witt said. Prince of Peace found computers for families that needed them and provided Wi-Fi for those who were without.
Parents and older students picked up courses that teachers provided in their lockers and on desks.
Prince of Peace students are still going to take the ACT and AP exams and courses next year, and teachers were worried that students would have “huge gaps of understanding” without the online learning.
Though children of all ages use computers, developing day-to-day learning experiences for younger children was challenging, said Witt. But Prince of Peace hopes students and staff will feel a sense of accomplishment and unity when they look back on the year.
