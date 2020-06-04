ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Early this week, Quad-City residents were on edge after a rash of violence that included two homicides and an officer being shot.
City and county officials on both sides of the Mississippi River enacted a curfew for the foreseeable future to combat the violence, which came in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.
And now, after riots and looting broke out in Chicago and other parts of Illinois over the past several days, Illinois' Gov. JB Pritzker has added Rock Island County, Illinois to an earlier-announced disaster proclamation.
“We have to take care of our communities and our people," Pritzker said. "And for that reason, we will continue to strategically deploy Illinois State Police and the National Guard as we work to protect Illinoisans and the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters."
It started over the weekend when looters and riots wreaked havoc in Chicago and its suburbs. Pritzker said they were not a part of the protest and were taking advantage of the situation. That violence appeared in the Quad-Cities late Sunday night into Monday morning. Stores throughout Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline saw damage where people attempted to break in. Pritzker said he supports the peaceful protesters and does not want the rash of violence to overshadow the bigger picture.
"We cannot allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those peacefully expressing a need for real, meaningful change," Pritzker said. "This anger doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s born of decades and centuries of systemic racism and injustice. That’s what all of us have to recognize and that’s where our work begins.”
At first, Pritzker deployed 375 National Guard members to Chicago. As additional requests for assistance came from cities across Illinois, Pritzker said he would deploy more to help support local law enforcement. So far, 250 additional National Guard members have been deployed and an additional 300 Illinois State Police troopers have been called in.
Pritzker said Illinois State Police and National Guard members who are deployed will not interfere with any peaceful protests. Their job will be to help local law enforcement focus on preventive measures.
Since the weekend, there have not been any other acts of violence in terms of looting in the Quad-Cities. Nevertheless, many businesses are still boarded up. Additionally, almost all restaurants and stores in Rock Island County close at either 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. to obey the curfew that is in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.