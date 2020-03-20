CLINTON — COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state of Illinois, which prompted the governor to make a decision that has never been done before.
Gov. JB Pritzker stood at a podium at his daily press conference Friday in Chicago and announced his “stay at home” order for the entire state that will impact over 12 million residents. The governor says his decision did not come lightly; as he consulted health experts among others, he says he asked for hard truths and honesty.
“To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay at home order, for the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker says he has looked at the trajectory of this virus in other countries such as Italy and China. He says if he did not do anything, COVID-19 cases in the state would rise rapidly. He says by making this decision, the goal is to lessen the chance of the hospital system being overwhelmed. The governor says this was the only option to try to stop the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases.
“(We must) mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the robust manner possible,” Pritzker said. “I don’t come to the decision easily. I fully recognize that in some cases, I’m choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods. But ultimately, you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have your life.”
With the governor’s order going into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, many are confused as to exactly what that means for them. Pritzker says that all essential places will remain open, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. He also mentioned that highways, interstates, and bridges will remain open as well. His order re-enforces the idea of residents staying at home versus going out unless it is necessary.
“All non-essential businesses must stop operating,” Pritzker said. “If you can work from home, if you aren’t already doing so, now is the time that you must.”
In addition to closing down nonessential businesses, Pritzker announced schools across the state will remain closed until April 8, tentatively. Pritzker said he wishes he could tell Illinois’ families when their schools will safely re-open, but at this time, he does not have those answers.
With more people staying at home and potentially losing income, Pritzker addressed concerns of people not being able to pay their rent or mortgages. Pritzker says he is calling on all municipalities across the state to not evict people during this time.
“We need our local leaders to ensure our families do not lose their homes,” Pritzker said. “I’m also directing additional resources to organizations across the state to serve those who are experiencing homelessness.”
Also, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Illinois, it took another life. The governor says a women from Cook County in her 70s died.
Illinois now has an additional 163 new cases compared with Thursday, and as of Friday evening, the state’s total of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 585 and spans over 25 counties.
