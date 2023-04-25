Due to a processing error by Shazam, some have noticed unexpected withdrawals from their accounts that list the Clinton Herald and other vendors as the recipient of the funds.
These transactions were not initiated by the Herald. Our banking partners have notified us that this is due to an error by the payment processor Shazam. Shazam and area banks are working to reverse these transactions. Many transactions may already have been reversed, and others should be reversed soon.
Those with questions should contact their banks for additional assistance.
This is a nationwide error that impacts multiple banks, customers and billing entities that utilize Shazam's services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.