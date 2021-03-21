CLINTON — The Professional Developers of Iowa, a statewide association for economic developers, awarded Clinton Regional Development Corporation for retention and expansion work, the CRDC announced last week.
The award, presented March 18, recognized CRDC’s Value awards program for existing businesses, the four expansion projects that CRDC assisted with in 2020 and CRDC’s efforts to promote local businesses through radio and print media outlets, the CRDC said.
IEDA Director Debi Durham hosted the virtual awards presentation. Andy Sokolovich, who implements CRDC’s Business Retention and Expansion efforts, accepted the award.
