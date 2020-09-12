CLINTON — While many businesses closed for weeks — or for good — due to mandated COVID-19 shutdowns, others, considered essential, implemented safety measures and stayed live.
Tandem Tire and Auto Service, at 105 S. Second St. in Clinton, still has difficulty getting parts, said Terry Link this week, but business is booming.
“People get essential services they have to have. We’re essential service.”
Because parts suppliers shut down during early COVID days, tires and automotive parts are in short supply, said Link. Even foreign vendors closed due to the pandemic, and shipping time increases to 60-90 days when parts come across the water.
Tandem Tires added extra vendors to keep up with demand. “We’re getting creative,” said Link.
“A lot of people have lost a lot of wages,” Link said, but they’re spending money on their cars. “We’re doing record-setting pace.”
Due to COVID fears, suppliers require that Tandem pick up supplies outside their buildings. Tandem Tires also asks that deliveries be left outside. “We’re just trying to decrease our exposure,” said Link.
Customers may have non-contact service at Tandem Tire if they wish it. They can drop of their keys outside and never have to enter the business, said Link.
If customers choose to go inside, they have the safety of social distancing and plastic barriers at the counter. “Put these up the second day it happened,” said Link from behind plastic film.
“When it first broke, it was an adjustment,” Tandem Tires Store Manager Morrie Schroeder said. The store cut staff for a couple of weeks and shortened the hours the business was open, he said.
Then business picked up. “We’ve been on a roll ever since,” said Schroeder. “We’ve been really, really busy. ... I definitely think some of that stimulus helped.”
Tandem Tires asks that customers observe social distancing. Some customers wear masks, some don’t.
“We did space out our waiting area,” said Schroeder. The business removed community items such as newspapers and magazines. It no longer serves coffee or popcorn.
Technicians wear gloves getting in and out of vehicles.
Clover Hills Appliance Center at 1601 N. Second Street is doing better than ever despite the virus, General Manager John Mulholland said Thursday.
“We didn’t shut down.We didn’t lay anybody off. It’s actually been busier,” Mulholland said.
The stimulus money probably had something to do with that, Mulholland said. People were laid off or working from home and saw their old appliances daily. Many decided they needed new ones.
Business is “better than ever,” Mulholland said. “We’ve hired on more service staff also.”
The store practices social distancing, “and we keep things clean and sanitized,” Mulholland said.
Clover Hills has a store in Sterling, Illinois as well. Clover Hills applies Illinois rules there.
Miller’s Furniture and Bedding at 122 Fifth Ave. South didn’t fair as well as the automotive company or appliance store. Tom and Noi Miller closed their store for about two months, Noi said. It wasn’t considered essential.
“It was quite a concern because it was so different,” said Tom Miller from behind his mask. “We didn’t really know what to expect.
“I understand that they had to open, but I don’t understand how they could open before they had a cure.”
The Millers haven’t seen a lot of customers since they reopened, Tom said. “It’s terrible. People are not buying much of anything.” He hopes business will pick up if and when the federal government sends out another round of stimulus checks.
The first stimulus package helped a little, Tom said. “But our business is way, way, way off.” He’s thankful he doesn’t have “great big payments or great big payroll.” Tom and Noi are the only employees.
Miller has operated his store at three different Clinton locations during nearly a half century in business, he said. “I’ve learned a lot in the 48 years I’ve been here.”
Black Relic Tattoo, 200 Fifth Ave. South, has been busy since reopening. “We were closed down for about two months,” said Owner Adam Tyler. We took a pretty big loss over the two months.”
Black Relic’s six tattoo artists have always worn gloves, Tyler said. That’s standard in the industry. Now they wear masks as well, to protect customers from potential spread of COVID-19.
“Most of our artists here are 15 feet apart,” Tyler said, and everything is sanitized.
Customers aren’t required to wear masks, but many do.
“It’s been really busy,” Tyler said. “Most of our artists are booked weeks to months in advance.”
