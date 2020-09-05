CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche is proceeding this fiscal year with improvements to city hall, the first step in the city’s 10-year strategic plan.
The Camanche City Council in early August approved hiring Bray Architects as the architecture firm for the city hall expansion project. The city received five architecture Requests for Proposals for the city hall redesign. The recommendation came from the city hall project committee to the City Council for approval.
The city in early August also approved resolutions authorizing a loan agreement for the issuance of a $400,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020A and the issuance of a $200,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020B.
The strategic plan lists city hall expansion, security and technology upgrades under fiscal year 2021. The strategic plan says the city hall area was recommended as being a top priority for the council. Although the current city hall space is newly renovated, the current space gained only 50 square feet in building space. The plan also cites safety concerns with the lack of exits in council chambers, lack of ability to take cover if an incident in council chambers occurred, the straight layout of council tables not allowing eye contact communications between council members and lack of comfortable and adequate seating for people attending meetings. The plan also notes the open floor plans and open counter areas in city hall are not safe.
The plan proposes to expand city hall to the north by about 20 feet, which would add 1,000 square feet of space. The plan calls for a redesign of the entry way, smarter-flowing work stations, workspace security, expanded council chambers with improved technology to allow for recording and broadcast of meetings, added office space and proper council seating.
The plan calls for multiple infrastructure improvements in the upcoming fiscal years. The city is planning implementation of phase one of the parks master plan and First Street improvements in fiscal year 2022. The plan outlines Ninth Street infrastructure improvements in fiscal year 2023 and implementation of phase two of the parks master plan in fiscal year 2024. The plan calls for phase three of the parks master plan and Washington Boulevard repairs in fiscal years 2026-2030.
The city also approved action in August to apply for roundabout funding. The Camanche City Council voted unanimously to authorize filing a grant application with the Iowa Department of Transportation for traffic safety improvement funding for the roundabout. The roundabout, if approved, would be located at Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67. Councilman Paul Varner stressed at the August meeting that no decision has been made by the city on whether to build the roundabout but the city was up against a deadline to submit the application. If approved and utilized by the city, the funds would be for use in fiscal year 2022.
The Traffic Safety Improvement Program grant can award up to $500,000 in funding. The city may also pursue a Urban-State Traffic Engineering Program (U-STEP) grant. The city could receive up to $200,000 for the USTEP grant, which is 55% state funded with a 45% city match to cover construction costs.
City Engineer Dan Solchenberger in August said the TSIP funds can be used for intersection safety design improvements, including roundabouts. The initial study suggested a roundabout is the most feasible option for Seventh Avenue and U.S. 67, according to Solchenberger.
At the August meeting, City Administrator Andrew Kida said a four-way stop was the cheapest option for the city. However, it was not recommended because of the volume of traffic on the highway, according to Kida. He said a single-lane roundabout was estimated to cost between $700,000 and $850,000.
