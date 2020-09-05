CLINTON — With financial help from Iowa Great Places, Clinton is renovating its riverfront and Lubbers Memorial Fountain in Riverview Park.
Re-certified as an Iowa Great Place in 2019, Clinton received $248,000 through the Great Places program to improve its riverfront.
The city is replacing brick pathways with stamped concrete, at a cost of about $37,500, to make the walkways is easier for people with disabilities to navigate. New benches will cost $25,000, and another $25,000 will pay for the installation of pergolas with seating along the riverfront trail.
About $50,000 was earmarked for improvements to Lubbers Memorial Fountain.
Lubbers Memorial fountain was dedicated before a crowd of more than 3,000 at 5 p.m., Nov. 11, 1934, to honor J. Albert Lubbers, half of the Lubbers and Bell Manufacturing Co. that manufactured toys, games, novelties and flyswatters.
Lubbers served as a Clinton County administrator of the Emergency Relief Committee and the Civil Works Administration, two Depression-born agencies.
Through the Works Progress Administration, Lubbers obtained funds for improvements both at Eagle Point and Riverview parks.The fountain was one of the projects.
Born in Clinton Sept. 28, 1885, Lubbers graduated from Clinton High School in 1903 and from the University of Michigan in 1908. He returned to Clinton and became the first secretary of the reorganized Clinton Commercial Club and was employed in the Peoples Trust & Savings Bank.
Lubbers served in the military during WWII and became a member of the American Legion afterward, serving as commander of Clinton’s June Van Meter post, district commander and state finance officer.
Lubbers was a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, president of the Clinton Country Club, president of the Wapsipinicon Club and a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, a director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, president of the Jane Lamb Memorial Hospital Board and a board member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Lubbers died unexpectedly in June 1934 at Jane Lamb Hospital, where he had been a patient for about a month, suffering from a heart ailment.
The Lubbers Fountain was designed by Superintendent of Parks Leo P. Hannaher and featured mushroom-shaped colored lights, which once graced the Century of Progress Fair in Chicago. It fell into disrepair during World War II, and by 1945 was almost covered by river spoil that had been pumped into the park to raise its level so that it would not be inundated by the river every spring.
The fountain was restored in 1952 with a sewer outlet.
As part of the fountain’s renovation, the Clinton Monument Committee created a plaque honoring Lubbers that will be displayed at the fountain.
The committee created a second plaque to honor Lt. William Rhinehart Schick, who was the first army medical officer killed in World War II and the namesake for Clinton’s Schick Hospital. The fountain will become a place to honor Clinton’s veterans.
The city installed lights on the riverfront trail about 2009, but they stop at 19th Avenue North, said City Administrator Matt Brooke when he discussed the project earlier this year. Grant money will allow the city to install lighting on the northern section of the trail.
Clinton’s Freedom Rock is part of the city’s riverfront improvement plans as well. Created by artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, The Freedom Rock Tour was designed to honor veterans and provide a unique piece of art to each of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Counties provide the boulders and design ideas, and Sorensen paints the rocks. He’s scheduled to paint Clinton County’s rock by the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre in October.
