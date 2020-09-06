CLINTON — When the Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee showed up at Jenny Doyle’s door last month, she thought they were solicitors. Doyle had no idea that the city gave awards for property improvements.
Until this year, it didn’t. The City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, appointed by the Clinton City Council, recognized its first six properties last month.
“We talked about how we could recognize and encourage and publicly thank people who have stepped forward and invested in their properties,” member Dennis Lauver said in August.
The first properties the Committee recognized were 523 N. Fourth St, the home of Kimberly Snyder; 275 31st Ave. North, home of John and Jennifer Doyle; 1535 Prospect Ave., home of Pamela Patterson; 1116 Second Ave. South, home of Richard Kurtz; 550 Sixth Ave. South, home of Phillip and Betty Sue Lacroix; and 561 Seventh Ave. South, home of Devin Turner.
Improvements didn’t have to be large or complex, Lauver said. “If you looked at the people that were acknowledged and won the prize, ... it was about the little things that made the property look better.”
Homes might be recognized for landscaping or painting. “Just improvements that have a residual effect in their neighborhood,” said Lauver.
Committee members generated a list of potential properties, then reviewed and voted on the nominations.
“We had a chance to go and look at [them] … to see the properties and then come back, and decided which ones were going to be acknowledged publicly for the work that they had done,” said Lauver.
Homeowners invested their time and had a vision for improvement of their homes, and that had a positive carryover effect for the entire neighborhood, Lauver said.
“A large focus of the Neighborhood Improvement Committee is the housing within our community,” said City Councilwoman Cyara Peterson. “From demolition of dilapidated structures to helping homeowners with improvements to their homes and lots of things in between.
“While we work those programs it became clear that we should also give a little kudos to those aiding in our efforts, even if they are unaware of how much they are helping.”
The committee began planning before COVID came into the pictures, Peterson said. The pandemic pushed the 2020 awards to late summer.
Home ownership brings a large sense of pride, said Peterson, and the committee wants to show its appreciation to people who show that pride by improving their properties.
The award consists of a basket of tokens such as a City of Clinton flag, a City of Clinton coin, a recognition letter from Mayor Scott Maddasion, a yard sign announcing their award, a gift card for Deanna’s Java donated by Dustin Kersey, a candle donated by Chase Peterson and a Grow Your Own microgreens kit donated by Kyle Meecham from Fertile River Farms, Peterson said.
The Neighborhood Improvement Committee members surprised each home owner with a visit and a basket of gifts. “Overall, the very first round of awards went amazing,” Peterson said. “The response from recipients was very positive, and all were very thankful for the recognition.”
“We had a whole different concept for this project that we started last fall,” said Wendy Krajnovich. They were going to take nominations from the community and award homeowners in each ward.
Along came a pandemic, and plans changed. People on the committee nominated properties they’d seen while driving or walking around town, Krajnovich said.
“We have six more to do this month, plus we’re in the nomination process for ... one more award cycle.”
Improvements could be landscaping, flower gardens, new siding or new paint. At 275 31st Ave. North, Doyle’s home sports new paint and cedar shutters. “It’s very eye-catching,” Krajnovich said.
Doyle had been planning the improvements for some time — she’s lived there 20 years — but until the COVID pandemic forced her to stay home for two months, she didn’t have the time. “In two months time we did all this.”
The Doyles did 99% of the work themselves, Doyle said. “We built the shutters and the planters and the raised garden on the side. They painted over the old mint green paint with a vibrant blue and replaced the white plastic shutters with cedar ones.
People noticed the difference even before the Neighborhood Improvement Committee stuck a sign in the yard. People have stopped by and sent cards, complimenting the Doyles on their home improvements.
“One person thought maybe HGTV had done it,” Doyle said.
A renovated playground, a patio surrounded by a decorative metal fence and bright blue adirondack chairs under a tree increase the wow factor of the property.
The Improvement Committee hopes that by recognizing people’s efforts they’ll inspire others to improve their properties as well. “We are the Neighborhood Improvement Committee,” said Krajnovich. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Help improve neighborhoods.”
