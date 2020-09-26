CLINTON — After closing for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gateway Area Community Center has restarted most of its programs, including its boxing club which could bring economic benefits to the city.
The food pantry never closed, said GACC Director Jorge Landa Rodriquez this week, though it changed to curbside. Other programs were discontinued until Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed businesses to reopen and larger groups to assemble.
Landa Rodriguez bought the Henry Sabin Elementary School building from Clinton Community School District in December 2017 and moved his Del Sol Boxing Club there.
Del Sol remains an anchor, training children from the ages of 4-19 for Golden Gloves, Junior Olympics and the Olympics, but Landa Rodriguez had to close the gym during the pandemic.
This month, boxing is at full capacity, Landa Rodriguez said, “but I’ve kept the classes smaller even though I do more classes.” That allows social distancing as recommend by health organizations.
Del Sol is looking for sponsors to pay for a competition ring so the club can host its own USA boxing event. “That’s a game changer because it will allow us to bring in money to the local economy,” Landa Rodriguez said.
USA boxing events generate “a crazy amount of money,” Landa Rodriquez said. Competitors, their families and fans will stay in hotels and visit local restaurants.
But the Club can’t host an event without a competition ring, and they’re “pretty pricey,” said Landa Rodriguez. The club will need between $7,000 and $10,000 to purchase one.
GACC has resumed other programs for children and families this fall. All are accompanied by social distancing and masks.
“We’re back to arts and crafts days on Wednesday for the little ones,” Landa Rodriguez said. This month they’ve painted miniature pumpkins and made bead keychains.
Teenagers meet for free art classes taught by local artists at 4 p.m. Mondays.
The suicide support group meets at GACC each Monday night. On Sunday, Speak Out Against Suicide will host the 2020 Breaking the Silence Suicide Awareness Walk at 1 p.m. at Imperial Lanes and Corner Pins Lounge and Grill in Camanche.
April Blunt of Gateway Piano Plus is again teaching piano, harp and ukulele at GACC.
About 30 teenagers meet every Thursday to organize volunteer work within the community.
First they talk to see if there’s anything the kids want to discuss, Landa Rodriguez said. Then they discuss what tasks, such as yard work, they can do for people in the community.
They also have fun and a home-cooked meal, Landa Rodriguez said.
GACC also houses the alternative high school for Clinton Community School District. “[Gateway Learning Center] is back at full capacity as of Monday,” Landa Rodriguez said. “They aren’t doing A and B days any more.”
Gateway Learning Center expanded its program to middle school students this year, Landa Rodriguez said.
A return to complete normalcy is still in the future, Landa Rodriguez said, but little by little, GACC is getting there.
Dinners have resumed, but not with a movie. Dinners are strictly to-go. Tuesday, GACC handed out about 190 meals, Landa Rodriguez said.
Thursday dinners are for teenagers only. GACC hopes teenagers who show up for food will join the teen club.
The agriculture program fell to the derecho after being hit by COVID restrictions. Landa Rodriquez is looking for volunteers to prepare for a return of the Ag club in the spring.
GACC lost one greenhouse, and the other has to be repaired. “We just ordered a new cover for the greenhouse that we still have standing.”
With the coming of fall, GACC will turn its attention to the holidays, Landa Rodriguez said. As soon as he knows what the city is allowing for Halloween, GACC will make plans of its own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.