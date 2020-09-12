CLINTON — Deja Vu will be implementing solar panels later this month to reduce electrical costs at the building, a move the company was trying to complete as early as this spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the derecho storm.
Deja Vu Furniture, located at 101 Fifth Ave. South, has been in business in Clinton for over 10 years. Store owner Lou Ray said the business is putting solar panels on the roof of the building to help with electrical expenses of running the building. She confirmed they have already had the roof redone so the roof is ready for the solar panels to be implemented. There will be 119 solar panels implemented on the roof of the building. Ray said as of last week the plan was for the solar panels to be implemented Sept. 16.
Ray said they thought about implementing the solar panels over the years and decided last November they wanted to get the solar panels in use for the spring. She cited the COVID–19 pandemic and recent derecho storm as putting off the project until now.
“We’re looking forward to Sept. 16 coming and having those put on the roof to help with the high cost of the old building,” Ray said. “Electrical is expensive when the building is older.”
She also noted the three-story building’s high ceilings. She said the business has been working on making the building more efficient. She said they have also put new windows in the building.
She does not anticipate the installation of the solar panels to effect the store. She said Alliant was planning to hook up the panels to the system last week.
“Once the panels are on the roof, my impression was once everything is hooked up it’s like flipping the switch.”
Ray said she has owned the store for about 11 years but has owned the building for almost 20 years. Deja Vu sells furniture, decorations, jewelry, household and garden items and clothing for women, children and babies on consignment.
