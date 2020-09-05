CLINTON — Downtown Clinton Alliance is helping businesses revitalize downtown Clinton one building at a time, said DCA Director Karen Rowell.
“A lot of our owners don’t have the funds to fix the buildings. We’ve got to get outside funding,” Rowell said. That’s what DCA does, she said. It helps developers find buildings that are right for them and helps them find funding.
“We did finish our master plan. It has been submitted to the Planning Commission which has approved it.” DCA will now submit the plan to the Clinton City Council.
DCA has come up with design standards for buildings. It hopes the City will add those standards to city ordinances. Many towns have such ordinances, Rowell said.
The standards will give the downtown a cohesive look. “We don’t want people painting the building purple with green stripes,” Rowell said. The city needs design standards that don’t inhibit building owners but protects downtown aesthetics.
“We had the University of Iowa two years in a row do studies on buildings, on how to develop them from the inside out,” Rowell said, “and one of them was the Volckman building, and [the owner] is looking at that design.”
University of Iowa students created a design in 2018 for the rehabilitation of the Jacobsen building at 246 Fifth Ave. South, Rowell said in December. In 2019 they prepared plans for the Volckman building and the three buildings to the east of it.
The Volckman building will remain commercial at the request of owner Bill Twyford, Rowell said, but the other buildings will have upper residential space and garages added in the back.
With the half-million-dollar price tag on the smaller three projects, DCA might be able to get grants to fund the renovation, Rowell said.
The cost of hiring the university for design work is minimal, Rowell said. “The owners are going to pay some; the downtown is going to pay some. But the university really ends up supporting it.
The U of I outreach program benefits the students as well as the communities it works with, Rowell said. “It gives the students real world experience to be able to look at a building, figure out what it needs, how to develop it.”
“These are students that are going into real working environment, and having projects like this on their resume is very helpful to them,” Rowell said in December.
Twyford tore the 1950s tiles from the front of the Volckman building in August in preparation for renovations to that building. He plans to install large windows and balconies for a second-floor cafe, he said.
Twyford is also renovating buildings that he owns in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue, Rowell said.
John Kettelsen has removed the front of the building at 232 Fifth Ave. South. “He is redoing the front because the bricks are pulling away from the wall,” Rowell said. Kettelsen’s plans include remodeling the apartments on the second floor and maybe adding balconies.
“We’re trying to find him some funding,” Rowell said. “That’s what we do.” Large windows for the historical building are about $1,500 each, she said.
DCA is in contact with a developer out of Chicago who is interested in some downtown buildings, Rowell said. He looks for properties that are eligible for Opportunity Zone funding. Downtown Clinton is both an Opportunity Zone and an Urban Renewal zone.
“They’re really excited about the old post office,” said Rowell. The building has been vacant for 20 years, she said, and has many problems for a developer, such as asbestos. Renovation of the building would be a two- or three-year project, Rowell said.
Exo Salon has rehabilitated its building facade with the help of DCA. “We helped her with a grant to help with the front of the building,” Rowell said.
A dominate building on Fifth Avenue may finally see renovation. Developers of the Wilson building have taken title and received funds from the city and from DCA. When its final financial piece is approved, construction of shops and apartments can begin.
“We’re hoping the construction will start in October,” said Rowell. “[This is] the most positive I’ve been in two years on that building.”
DCA doesn’t usually buy buildings, but it did purchase 512 S. Second St. in 2019. “We got a grant for $100,000 from the State of Iowa. We received $25,000 from the City. Downtown put in $30,000,” Rowell said.
DCA’s renovation of the building included new plumbing, new drywall and a new roof. “It is up for sale,” Rowell said. “It is not our intention to be a building owner or a landlord.”
Downtown Clinton Alliance usually hosts events to showcase Downtown Clinton, but the pandemic caused DCA to cancel most events this year.
“It has been a challenge,” said Rowell.
One event is scheduled this month. Saturday, Sept. 19, DCA will host an event that will include sidewalk sales, a car show and a band. First Street will be closed in front of Happy Joe’s and the Banner building, Rowling said.
People will be able to spread out more there than they can on Fifth Avenue. “The downtown did not want to be a hotspot for the COVID situation.”
