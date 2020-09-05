CLINTON — Bill Wilford purchased a 22-acre plot of land from P and B Ventures in March of 2020 for $270,000.
By July, the developer from Eldridge was being accused of clear cutting trees, destroying a sensitive ecosystem, making deals with the city under the table and putting profit before the interests of the residents of Clinton.
Wilford was leery of developing the land known as Springdale Crossing when property owners asked him to do so, he said in August. “I didn’t seek it out. I was sought to do it.”
The hilly, wooded property was inside Clinton proper, north of Springdale Cemetery and already zoned residential. The owners weren’t developers, so they sought someone to develop the land.
Wilford decided to take the property after looking at the surrounding neighborhoods. “I saw it was a really nice area,” Wilford said. “And it looked like people really cared about their houses and their yards.
“If I were going to be moving somewhere, that is where I would like to [be],” Wilford said.
Wilford took title of the land under the name Riverstone Development, L.L.C., and, with engineer Dave Meyer of Klingner and Associates, began meeting legal requirements for laying out and building a subdivision.
Wilford also began clearing land to prepare for infrastructure for the development, including the extension of the dead-end street, Ninth Avenue North.
Residents of the cul-de-sac flooded the Clinton Plan Commission meeting in July and attempted to halt the development of the land and making Ninth Avenue North a through street.
Wilford plans to build 1,500-square-foot villas and custom homes that would sell for $250,000 to $350,000. The First Addition plat shows only 24 lots on which homes can be built, but more than 60 are planned for the entire subdivision.
The main access to Riverstone Crossing will be Springdale Drive. The City’s fire code requires two avenues of ingress and egress to subdivisions with more than 30 occupied units, so Wilford has to create a second access point to the new neighborhood.
Ninth Avenue residents want that access to be somewhere else.
Armed with area photos and topographical maps, residents suggested other places for the second entrance to Riverstone, access points that Meyer and City Engineer Jason Craft said would not work.
That’s not the fault of Ninth Avenue North residents, they said. Ninth Avenue North should not have been part of the deal with Wilford. The residents were not consulted about it, they said.
Mike Smith complained that no one communicated with the “stakeholders.” But City Attorney Patrick O’Connell said the city had no need to contact residents of Ninth Avenue North. “This doesn’t directly concern residents of Ninth Avenue North by legal definition,” O’Connell said in July.
Residents complained about the removal of trees and about the trucks using Ninth Avenue North to move them. O’Connell said Wilford was within his legal rights to remove trees from his property, but the City agreed to have trucks working at the subdivision use Springdale Drive rather than Ninth Avenue North.
Residents scoffed at the idea that Wilford could sell homes in the $200,000-$350,000 range. Clinton has no need for them, and the lots are too small, said Scott Ebensberger during an August City Council meeting.
Why not build fewer homes on larger lots? Ebensberger asked.
Wilford said he has to consider what return he’ll get on his investment. The comment led residents to accuse Wilford and the City of putting profit before the good of the residents.
Alan Thompson decried the destruction of a sensitive ecosystem that had existed on the property before Wilford purchased it. “The area is ruined now,” Thompson said in August.
Thompson said that Wilford cut down trees that didn’t need to be cut and was in violation of city ordinance. The City Attorney disagreed.
Thompson suggested in later Plan Commission and City Council meetings that the city helped Wilford violate ordinances and gave him preferential treatment while hiding their actions from Clinton residents and residents of Ninth Avenue North.
“What are our options when ordinances have been thrown out the windows?” Thompson asked rhetorically during the Aug. 8 Plan Commission meeting.
Riverstone Crossing is exactly what Clinton has been asking for, Clinton Realtor Steve Howes said. Wilford isn’t moving housing to the outskirts of the city but is developing land in the middle of town that has an infrastructure already in place.
Wilford has purchased a piece of ground and followed engineering specifications, Howes said. He has “bent over backward. [He] wants to do something positive for this town.”
The city is “very fortunate” to have Wilford take over the development of the land north of Springdale Cemetery, said Commissioner Dwaine Sievers.
Residents continued their objections during the Aug. 14 City Council meeting. “Since the existence of the Riverstone Crossing development emerged from behind closed doors into the light of public scrutiny, getting accurate information has been difficult and at times impossible due to the constant changes in the development plans and the apparent reluctance of involved parties to advise the community as these changes took place,” Thompson said, reading from a prepared statement.
“In a perfect world, the location of the current Riverstone development would never have been seriously considered for residential development,” Thompson said, and he’s concerned that the financial risk of this “questionable venture” will shift from the private developer to the tax-paying citizens of the city and county.
The City Council approved the Final Plat of Riverstone Crossing First Addition Aug. 26, but not before several residents repeated their accusations and business and economic development officials gave their support to the project.
“It is my opinion that the largest issue has been the lack of transparency,” Scott Ebensberger said.
Many things about the development concern Ebensberger, he said. “The issue of lack of respect for the current residents of Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac ranks high on the list, an established neighborhood that would have welcomed new homes being built in their area before finding out that their quiet cul-de-sac would become the main road into the development.
“It is not the responsibility of the established residents of Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac to give up their quality of life to make his profit,” Ebensberger said.
Clinton City Engineer Jason Craft said in July that no houses were built at the end of the street, which abuts the subdivision property. Craft said the city most likely always meant to extend the street eventually. “There’s a lot of temporary cul-de-sacs in town.”
“As a business owner, property owner and an employer in Clinton, I believe that we need this type of development to attract younger people and business development such as the Lyondell site, the Nestle Purina expansion,” said Peter Clausen during an August City Council meeting.
Clausen has asked plant managers why their staff members don’t live in Clinton, he said, and they say the city doesn’t have housing that staff and their spouses desire, he said. Riverstone Crossing will supply that.
Erin Cole, president and chief executive officer of Clinton Regional Development Corp., spoke professionally and as a new resident to Clinton.
Cole was required to live in Clinton, but she had difficulty finding a home in the $200,000 to $300,000 price range. “There were only two properties at the time, extremely limited inventory,” she said.
Cole respects that residents are passionate about the issue, she said. “I also think it’s unfortunate to some extent that you don’t see some of the big picture that some of the rest of us see when we’re dealing with larger employers as well as new companies that are considering the City of Clinton.
“Any company is going to have that upper echelon of people, the top 5-10% of staff. They’re going to earn six figures or better, and when they come to town they want to have a house that’s going to meet their requirements as well as their price range,” said Cole.
David Brown, chairman of the Clinton City Plan Committee, called Wilford’s company a “good, honest company” with a good product. “I think this is one of the best things that has happened to the city lately,” Brown said. “I certainly look forward to having the city council approve it.”
