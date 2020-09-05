CLINTON — The single largest investment at LyondellBasell Clinton Complex in the last year was the 2019 turnaround.
It was actually the largest investment in the last several years; the turnaround doesn’t take place annually, said Megan Borchers, public relations lead for the U. S. North Region. The cost to LyondellBasell was around $83 million.
The turnaround is a period of time when the plant is shut down to allow maintenance, which will allow the site to safely operate until the next turnaround seven years later, Borchers said.
During the 2019 turnaround, LyondellBasell spent around $64 million on 19 new capital projects that could only be completed while the site was shut-down.
“These included improvements to our emergency safety systems, electrical power distribution equipment and control systems. In addition, new equipment was installed to improve environmental performance and increase production capacity,” said Borchers.
LyondellBasell is currently finishing installation on a new waste water treatment plant, which will cost around $29 million.
The Clinton Complex adds about $180 million to the local economy annually, Borchers said. In 2019, the site contributed more than $50,000 to support initiatives in the areas of health, safety, education and the environment.
In 2018, LyondellBasell invested $50 million in an operations center that features a state-of-the-art control room, maintenance shops and testing laboratory with the most cutting-edge equipment in the industry.
“We hosted a ribboncutting open house during our 50-year anniversary celebration,” Borchers said.
The company donates to local charities as well.
“In May of 2020, LyondellBasell Clinton Complex contributed $50,000 to a local food pantry to address needs in our community impacted by the global pandemic,” Borchers said.
