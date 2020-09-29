CLINTON — The new addition to Fire Station No. 3 in Lyons should be complete by the end of November, Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said Monday.
The addition to the historic fire station in Lyons, which was built when horses pulled light weight wagons to fires, will hold the heavier modern vehicles. It will also add storage and a modern kitchen.
Contractors are installing plumbing, said Atkinson, but are still waiting for some exhaust fans and kitchen cabinets. “COVID has slowed everything down.”
Clinton Fire Department tried in 2009 to replace the old station, but voters rejected a bond issue that would have built a $1.9 million Lyons Fire Station on Mill Creek Parkway.
The city found a less expensive solution, setting aside money for the construction of a small addition to the station in 2019. But the council dropped the project to make budget.
In 2020, the fire station addition made the cut. The Clinton City Council accepted a base bid of $573,500 from Precision Builders of LeClaire for the addition in March.
Bray Architects recommended the city accept the bid and consider an additional $25,400 for furnishing and installing radiant, in-floor heat within the new apparatus room.
The firm also recommended the city approve the $1,100 for installing a face brick veneer along the entire south wall of the new addition in lieu of metal siding. The additions would bring the entire bill to $600,000.
Built in 1914, the station at 2311 Roosevelt St. was made for horses and wagons. As technology changed, trucks came into use and became bigger and heavier – too heavy for the current foundation, officials said.
“This is a 100-year old facility that we put a truck on every day,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke during a City Council meeting in March.
The addition to Fire Station No. 3 will add an apparatus bay on the south side for the fire truck. The ambulance will use the old garage space, Atkinson said earlier this year.
The new bay will have a 12-foot door, 2 feet higher than the one at the facility now. “We have to special order our trucks to go in here,” Atkinson said.
The addition will also have a new kitchen and dayroom, allowing the department to use the current small kitchen for office space and the current dayroom on the second floor as a weight room.
The historic building is “a neat building to work out of,” Atkinson said, but it no longer meets the needs of the fire department.
The city will probably conduct an open house and ribboncutting when the project is complete, Atkinson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.