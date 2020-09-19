CLINTON — The Retired and Senior Volunteer program of Clinton County coordinates delivery of mobile meals to local residents.
The meals are provided Monday through Friday minus some holidays, RSVP Coordinator Lynee Burken said. RSVP helps with coordination of volunteers for the program. The program is offered to residents of the City of Clinton, Burken said. In order to participate in the program to receive meals, individuals are required to fill out an application. RSVP sends a referral to the individual’s doctor and the doctor submits information on whether there are any dietary issues. The cost of the program is $6.75 per meal, Burken said.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, RSVP had to make changes to the program in order to continue to provide the service safely to citizens. They initially had to put the program on hold for a couple months because The Alverno was not able to provide meals for the program. MercyOne decided to take on the role and now is providing meals for the program, Burken said.
“We’ve already had some compliments from some of the people receiving the meals that they really do enjoy the meals from the hospital, that there’s always something good and nutritious,” Burken said. “It’s a great program that provides a hot meal for people who would otherwise probably just get frozen meals.”
The volunteers delivering the meals to the community members taking advantage of the program are following more protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burken confirmed.
“The volunteers do wear a mask and have hand sanitizer that they use between delivering to each client,” Burken said. “We do do a wellness check. They used to stop and chat when delivering meals but now it’s more just dropping off the meal, the items and moving on to the next client.“
Anyone interested in signing up and learning more about the program can call RSVP at 563-343-7787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.