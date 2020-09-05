CLINTON — More than a decade after the need for a new jail was identified, the Clinton County Law Center opened its doors.
Clinton County officials held a grand opening for the Clinton County Law Center in September 2019. The grand opening came three years after passage of a $22 million bond referendum in May 2016.
The process for construction of a new jail began in 2008, when the National Institute of Corrections, while conducting a site visit to perform a jail needs and justice system assessment, found the facility needed to be replaced.
Shortly after the county received the input, the county formed the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission in April 2009. The CCJCC identified the four largest areas of concern it wanted addressed were mental health and substance abuse, alternative sanctions, court issues and jail facilities. A jail needs assessment was completed and it was determined the county needed a 96-bed facility.
The new, almost 66,000-square-foot facility houses the jail, Clinton County Communications, the 911 center, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office administrative offices and a large conference room. The new facility can hold 115 inmates.
At last year’s grand opening, sheriff’s deputy Steve Diesch noted increased security. He noted the 144 cameras at the new Clinton County Law Center, with only 16 cameras at the old facility. The current facility includes a control room where one member of the jail staff will run the whole campus. The control room is manned by one person, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Diesch said.
The current facility has a medical wing, something the old facility did not have. If someone was ill and contagious in the old facility, everyone in the facility would breathe it, touch it and see it, Diesch said last year. He added the new facility has a negative airflow system.
The current facility also has the capability for inmates to self-escort themselves to certain areas of the jail, such as an attorney room or the exercise yard.
The old Clinton County Jail was demolished and a parking lot was built for the current Law Center. The current Law Center is located at the site of the parking lot of the old Clinton County Jail.
While the county was preparing for the bond referendum, it pursued a Public Safety Authority. The PSA, if passed, would have allowed the referendum to pass at 50% plus one rather than the required 60%. The county formed a Blue Ribbon Panel, composed of citizens in communities through the county, to determine whether a recommendation should be made to pursue the PSA. The now-dissolved Blue Ribbon Panel approved a resolution to recommend forming the PSA unanimously ,with the exception of two representatives from the city of Clinton who abstained from voting. The vote then went to the CCJCC and Board of Supervisors, who both agreed to recommend the PSA.
After the county approved the PSA, the vote went to the city of Clinton. The Board of Supervisors and Clinton City Council were required to agree to participate in order for the PSA to be implemented. The Clinton City Council voted against implementing the PSA, with a 6-1 against forming the PSA.
The bond referendum for a new Clinton County Law Center passed May 2016 with nearly 74% of the vote. Ground was broken on construction of the Law Center in October 2016.
