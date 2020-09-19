CLINTON — Organizations dedicated to making sure children are fed found the job harder, if not impossible, due to restrictions mandated during 2020’s coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers with Northend Outreach Ministries, most of whom were older, retired people, didn’t feel safe serving food in person during the pandemic, and public gatherings weren’t allowed, so for the first time since 2015, NOM didn’t serve summer lunches to neighborhood children.
To keep children fed, NOM contacted the Clinton Community School District for help. “Graciously the school stepped forward to provide lunches for the north end kids,” NOM’s Lori Freudenberg said Thursday.
Northend started as a group of churches, Freudenberg said. “We just wrote a bunch of grants and started it.”
During normal summers, Northend Outreach Ministries serves lunches daily to about 40 children at the former Horace Mann school at 250 20th Ave. North in Clinton. The organization provided free daily lunches on a first-come, first-served basis regardless of family income.
But this year, volunteers were concerned “about people keeping healthy,” Freudenberg said.
And without the ability to provide congregate meals, NOM would have had to rework its process. Instead, it asked the Clinton Community School District for help. “They did not hesitate,” Freudenberg said.
The District began its summer lunch program well before the start of summer. Schools closed in March, and staff and the school board were concerned that students would go hungry.
Because Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds prohibited large gatherings, the lunches were delivered to parents in their cars from the curb at Clinton Middle School and at Clinton High School. All children between the ages of 2 and 18 were eligible. No income restrictions applied.
When summer officially arrived, the District felt it needed more of a presence in the north, District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said this week.
“The school board wanted to have more access,” he said. “[The District] opened Eagle Heights to have more of a presence in the north end.”
The lunches were still not sit-down meals, but a grab-and-go service to provide food while following health department and government guidelines.
The District served between 250 and 400 students a day at the three schools, DeLacy said. “It depended on what we were serving.” Some foods were more popular with students than others.
One summer lunch volunteer stood out in Freudenberg’s mind. “She did over and above.” Jennifer Austin took food to families who had no transportation and couldn’t reach the school food sites.
“She just did fabulous,” said Freudenberg. Austin received some donations midsummer, “but I think a lot of it was coming out of her own pocket.
“Clinton is a caring community,” Freudenberg said. “So many people cared about kids getting food.”
