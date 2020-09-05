CLINTON — Though its name sounds like a gym promotion for six-pack abs, the Gut-Rehab Program is one way the City of Clinton eliminates dilapidated houses and adds single-family homes to generate property tax dollars.
The City was awarded a $500,000 revolving loan of federal dollars through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
The City is using $200,000 to buy properties it can remodel and sell at a slight profit. The revenue from each sale is rolled into the next Gut-Rehab project, Brooke said.
Homes must be sold to people in a certain income range to qualify for Gut-Rehab funds.
The City’s first Gut-Rehab project was a two-story home at 916 S. Fifth Street. The City put $68,000 into the property and sold it for $68,133, Brooke said.
“We have 429 Fourth Ave. South in progress,” said Brooke. He thinks the City will put about $83,000 into the property and sell it for about $97,000.
“We just received a bid on [423 First Ave.],” said Brooke. That will cost about $66,600 and will list for $70,000 when complete.
The City inspected 756 11th Ave. South and asked for bids in August.
Not every house is eligible for the Gut-Rehab program. “It’s sort of like in life,” said Brooke. “Look at your core foundation.
The City doesn’t want to rehab any more two-story homes, said Brooke. They’re too expensive. But any home the City considers for rehab must have “good, bonafide bones,” said Brooke. “We look at it as far as the foundation. If it’s got good, bonafide bones, then we’re going to go after it.”
When the City takes title to a house that it doesn’t want to rehab itself, it looks for a buyer who will remodel the home. “We have four two-story houses that are going to come up for bid that we’re going to look to sell to citizens like we did with Stella and Dan [Holmes],” Brooke said.
Dan Holmes and Stella Soliz-Holmes purchased a house from the City in March and remodeled it to sell. They said they are open to flipping other houses the City is selling.
If a house is “too far gone,” the City will have it demolished. The challenge is to get the houses before they’re too far gone, Brooke said.
Rex Brandt of Bzzzy B Properties in Clinton finished the first Gut-Rehab, was mostly finished with the second by the end of August and received the contract for the third house.
Brandt has worked with the City about 10 years, he said. “Mostly we’ve done grant programs.” In addition to Community Development Block Grant projects, Brandt has worked on homes in the lead abatement program.
“We’re 3/4 of the way through the second one, and we got the bid for the third one,” he said in late August.
The homes really are gutted as the program name implies. We went in and took everything out, all the way out to the studs,” said Brandt.
Bzzzy redid the duct work, the wiring and the plumbing and added insulation. “There was none in the house,” Brandt said.
A couple of rooms were rearranged a bit, and the contractor put in a new kitchen. The exterior received a new roof and new siding.
The Gut-Rehab program makes dilapidated housing profitable again, said Brandt. “They’re just sitting there as an eyesore. The City’s got them back on taxes.”
A majority of abandoned homes can’t be fixed and have to be demolished, Brandt said. “In this case, it became a beautiful new house. Somebody bought it, and somebody’s living in it. ... It improves the neighborhood immensely.”
Sometimes rehabilitating a home is challenging because the contractor may plan to do one thing and find, when he opens up the wall, that he has to do something else.
“We can only do what the house lets us,” Brandt said. “You never know what you’re going to find in the walls.”
Bzzzy is familiar with the challenges. “We also flip houses on our own. We’ve been doing that for quite a few years,” said Brandt.
The second Gut-Rehab house was nearly complete two weeks ago, but Brandt couldn’t say for sure when it would be finished.
“Last year I could have answered that question.”Brandt said.”COVID has put me in a supply conundrum.”
Brandt had the siding, but he didn’t have the corners and J channels, which had to go up first, he said. “We’re having trouble getting materials right now.”
