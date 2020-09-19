CLINTON — When Lori Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, her daughter, Kara Howard, found a support group for her. Now Kennedy is in charge of the nonprofit organization.
“If I didn’t join the group and have them help me get through my diagnosis, I probably would not have been where I am right now,” Kennedy said.
Part of Wisconsin Parkinson Association, Clinton, IA Area Parkinson’s Support Group met the second Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church until the pandemic arrived, Kennedy said. “Since COVID we’re going to the Zoom meetings.”
When the pandemic didn’t end as expected, the support group when virtual. It conducted its first Zoom meeting in September. “That went really well,” Kennedy said, “so we’re going to try that again next month.”
With the pre-existing conditions of Parkinson’s patients, Zoom meetings are safer than meeting in person, Kennedy said.
Rita and Don Schneider founded the group, said Kennedy, and it was just what she needed when she was diagnosed. “They were the ones that had created the group several years ago, because he was diagnosed,” she said.
According to a 2018 Clinton Herald article, Don Schneider was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 35. He was general manager of KROS radio until 1999. That’s when he and his wife started the support group.
Schneider stepped down as facilitator in April 2018. Kennedy, who was diagnosed in December 2016, retired from the Morrison School District to take his place.
“I went to the Wisconsin group and went to the facilitators training, so I could be trained as the facilitator of the group,” Kennedy said.
“We used to have under 10, and now we’re up to 20-plus people,” Kennedy said. Residents of Sabula and DeWitt in Iowa and Thomson, Rock Falls and Sterling in Illinois attend the Clinton support meetings.
“We’ve really reached out to the surrounding areas,” Kennedy said.
The group stopped meeting in March, thinking the pandemic would pass soon. It hasn’t. Last weekend the group met via Zoom, and it will probably do the same for its October meeting, Kennedy said.
“We kept thinking we were going to get together face and face and didn’t think it would last that long,” Kennedy said.
The organization’s main goal is to support people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, but it also provides information. “We usually have a guest speaker that comes and talks about a specific topic that the group is interested in,” Kennedy said.
Before the support group canceled meetings due to COVID, it had planned to host a Rock Steady boxing program. “It’s really helpful for Parkinson’s,” Kennedy said.
Boxing provides rigorous exercise, which slows the disease’s progression, according to the Genesis Physical Therapy website. It increases agility, speed, muscular endurance, balance, hand-eye coordination and footwork.
Joe Howard of Fitness Professional 360 gym discussed the importance of exercise. Lori Beatty, a licensed nurse with Angel’s Care Home Health in Davenport, talked about support available to care givers.
The University of Illinois Extension Office discussed brain activity with the group. Karla Belzer offered mental exercises to help improve cognitive ability, Kennedy said. “Things you can do to keep your memory and that kind of thing.”
Mercy Home Care discussed diet, and physical therapist Ashley Benson and speech therapist Kaitlyn Nawa introduced the support group to LSVT Loud, a speech treatment developed by Dr. Lorraine Ramig.
“When you have Parkinson’s, your voice gets softer, and [LSVT] just helps you be able to project your voice,” Kennedy said.
The support group isn’t about education alone. It offers “fun things,” Kennedy said, such as a Christmas party. “We had a T-shirt design so we have T-shirts for our group,” she said.
November is Care Giver month. The group meets at Rastrelli’s and pays for meals for caregivers and their patients. Sometimes the group gathers in a non-meeting setting. “We had a picnic last year in August.”
The group raises a little money for its limited expenses. “We basically just need it for the caregivers lunches and the dinner,” said Kennedy.
A new source of revenue for the support group comes from Kennedy herself. She has been making free masks during the COVID crisis, but many people pay her anyway. She gives all the money to the Parkinson’s group.
“So we really haven’t had to do any fundraisers,” Kennedy said.
“If someone would want to contribute to help us keep going, they can just notify me and send [the money] to Clinton’s Parkinson’s Support Group.” Mail contributions to Clinton, IA Area Parkinson’s Support Group, c/o Lori Kennedy, 1533 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton, IA. 52732.
The group’s next meeting is Oct. 10. “I’m going to guess that we’ll still be doing it on Zoom,” Kennedy said.
Nearly one million people battle Parkinson’s, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Characterized by intense tremors, Parkinson’s Disease is a central nervous system disorder that can only be treated, not cured.
For more information about the Clinton Parkinson’s support group, contact Kennedy at 563-242-7502.
