CLINTON — Revenues are down in 2020 for nearly every restaurant in business. Closed because of the pandemic, the food service industry in the Clinton community adapted with curbside service.
Rastrelli’s Restaurant in the Lyons District remained open for carry out after the mandated restaurant shutdown. Owner Mike Rastrelli said in July that the restrictions hurt his business financially, but he tried to remain positive, hoping that better days are ahead.
“The biggest impact that we are down about 80% of what our normal sales would be,” Rastrelli said in July. “And, we had to lay off some of our employees temporarily, hopefully, just so we can get back up and running.”
Carryout and curbside pick-up became popular at Rastrelli’s, but the restaurant lost all of its party and banquet business because of government prohibitions on large gatherings.
Rastrelli’s opened some of its rooms with restricted seating, masked staff and throw-away menus in May.
Candlelight Inn at 511 Riverview Drive in Clinton stopped serving inside in March, Manager Cindy Brackemeyer said this week. “We never closed. We went straight to curbside.”
Even after receiving permission from the State of Iowa to reopen, Candlelight waited, Brackemeyer said. Illinois hadn’t yet given permission for restaurants to serve customers inside, and Candlelight owner Matt Prescott didn’t want people from his Sterling, Illinois and Rock Falls, Illinois locations flooding the Iowa restaurant and putting Iowa customers in jeopardy, Brackemeyer said.
Prescott waited until COVID numbers were lower before opening the restaurant to dine-in again.
Initially, Prescott laid off everyone, said Brackemeyer. Four employees returned to run the curbside service. It wasn’t as easy for the Clinton location as for the restaurants in Sterling and Rock Falls, she said. They had drive-thru windows.
Candlelight Inn in Clinton is on the second floor of the riverfront building, making drive-up service more difficult. It started slowly. “We weren’t sure what we were doing,” Brackemeyer said.
The staff learned on the job. They created parking spaces for pickup, learned to navigate the website for online ordering and created a no-contact method of delivering food.
Before the shutdown ended, Candlelight had called back about 13 staff members, Brackemeyer said.
“I feel like, with the patio, we were very lucky,” Brackemeyer said. Thirteen tables were removed to meet social distancing standards.
Inside, booths and tables are closed to keep diners appropriately distanced, Brackemeyer said. Candlelight wants people to feel safe and comfortable, she said, “to make it as painless as possible.”
Curbside is still available for people who don’t want to dine in. Inside, customers are asked to wear masks, but the restaurant won’t turn away those who don’t, Brackemeyer said. “A lot of people put them on when they see the sign.”
Brackemeyer thinks masks are a good idea, and Candlelight has some available if diners want them.
Brackemeyer isn’t sure where winter will take the restaurant. The patio will close when the weather turns cold.
Candlelight is thinking about putting up partitions as barriers between booths and tables, Brackemeyer said. The restaurant is allowed to serve at full capacity, but it’s required to keep 6 feet of social distancing, so it can’t actually fill the dining room.
Jay and Jenna Sanders moved in to 216 S. Second St. in 2011, creating a coffee shop that the two of them could operate by themselves. Within six months, they were adding equipment and expanding the kitchen. They offered homemade breads, sandwiches and desserts with their coffee, smoothies and tea.
In April, the Sanderses changed their business model to deal with pandemic mandates. They delivered curbside to conform to social-distancing and crowd-size restrictions set by state and local governments.
Local establishments reported losses of up to 80% after dine-in services were prohibited, but 392 Caffé fared better.
“We transitioned really early on,” Jay said in April. “We were just taking notes, paying attention. We never considered closing.”
In 2013, 392 Caffé began letting people order by text and pick up at the curb, paying with a credit card. The coffee shop had that system already in place when the pandemic hit, while other restaurants had to reinvent their businesses.
Before the COVID-19 restrictions, about 10% of 392 customers texted their orders ahead of time, and 90% walked in. Overnight, 98% of people started ordering online, said the Sanderses.
