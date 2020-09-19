CLINTON — Over the course of three months during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, community members in Clinton and Camanche took part in nearly 400 drive-by parades for the community.
The group focused on birthday parades but also organized other parades throughout the community upon request. The parades started in Camanche and later expanded to Clinton.
“I’m all for helping the community,” organizer Toni Howes said. She was later joined by Cory Snodgrass in organizing the Camanche parades. The Clinton parades were organized by Cyara Peterson and Hope Ralston. Howes said from the time the parades began until they stopped doing them at the end of May, they did 384 parades in the two cities.
Peterson said the parades were stopped in part due to the lifting of restrictions, stating the parades were geared specifically for the pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions and fewer cars were turning out, Peterson said. People were going back to work and children were going back to daycare, she noted. She said they had several requests for about three weeks after stopping the parades.
“I think it was probably the best time to end,” Peterson said. “I think if not we could have been doing this a lot longer. Which it was great to do but it was for the pandemic. It was during the time where people couldn’t go and do the normals. We wanted some normalcy back for the children. And this was kind of the easiest way to do that.“
Howes and Peterson noted the participation from local law enforcement. Peterson said the Clinton Police Department helped “quite a bit” with the parades. Howes said the Camanche Police Department and Camanche Fire Department assisted in the parades when they could.
It took a little while to get the word out about the parades at first because citizens did not know about the parades right away, Peterson said. She anticipates the word had gotten out to the community within two weeks of starting the parades.
“Two weeks in it was like wildfire,” Peterson said. “It was everywhere. Everybody knew about them. Everybody knew they were happening. People were messaging non-stop.”
The birthday parades had an overall positive impact for the community, Peterson believes. She believes they show the small town pride Clinton is known for.
“We do still have that unity within our community,” Peterson said. “It just takes a few people to actually initiate it and then people want to join. It’s shocking to see how many times that happens. You just think the next person’s got it covered. The next person will do it. No, you just need somebody to do it. And thankfully Toni did it because it helped a lot of people.”
