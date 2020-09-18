CLINTON — Bentley Manon is only 5 years old.
But even at such a young age, he is leading the charge to financially help families faced with medical conditions that may cause extended stays in Iowa City.
Bentley is no stranger to trips to the hospital. A Type 1 diabetic, Bentley was 2 1/2 years old when his mother, Kathleen Lawrence, knew that the chronic diarrhea plaguing him for a week was signaling something more than a mild bug.
She took him to the doctor; medical tests pinpointed his diabetes. He had sugar in his urine and a blood sugar reading of 378. He was put on medication and the family, which includes his father Steven Manon, was living in Erie, Illinois at the time and traveled to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, for medical care every few months.
When they moved to Clinton at the beginning of this year, the family switched his medical care over to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, which is where he goes every three months to see doctors, nurses and dietitians to manage his diabetes.
'It's not always easy," Kathleen said.
It was while talking about the expenses some families face when they have to stay overnight that the family decided to do some fundraising. Bentley's idea was to collect pop tabs, Lawrence said.
That's where his father's employer came into the picture. Steven, a cook at Manning's Whistle Stop and who also does maintenance work at Lyons Tap, approached Lyons Tap owner Steven Riojas about having patrons contribute the tabs from their drink cans. Up to that point, the business had some saved but had no real organized way of donating them, Riojas said.
Steven Manon then set up a process that will send money to the Ronald McDonald House to help cover families who stay there. He will have the tabs scrapped and a check for the scrap metal's worth, which will be increased because it will be used be used for a donation, will be made out to the Ronald McDonald House. Manon will deliver the check.
So far, seven large buckets are full of tabs that have been collected in the past three weeks and are ready to be sold for scrap. Cash donations also have made their way into Lyons Tap, and that money will be combined into the check, Manon said. Other bars in town are collecting the tabs, as well.
As for Bentley, the goal each and every day is to keep his blood sugar steady and in a safe range, between 80 and 150, and keeping spikes and dips to a minimum. His diet, medication, carbohydrate count and activity are closely watched throughout the day – both by his mother and the school nurse at Jefferson Elementary School, where he attends classes.
His trips to Iowa City are short, a couple of hours at most, except when he got sick and had to stay there for a couple days. At one point, a discussion surfaced about how difficult it is for families to pay for their hotel stay when insurance stops paying. Bentley was quick to say he wanted to save pop tabs and collect money for the Ronald McDonald House, where families stay free, she explained.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois helps families with sick children stay close to each other, according to its website. The Ronald McDonald House provides essential comforts of home: warm beds, hot showers, home-cooked meals, kitchen and laundry facilities, a playground and recreation areas.
