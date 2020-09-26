FULTON, Ill. — Like most school districts across the nation, River Bend School District wrestled with how to return students to school this fall after forcing them to stay home in the spring.
By Sept. 20, the board was rewriting its rules. “Over the last couple of weeks, the district has increased the number of on-site learners in a variety of capacities,” Superintendent Darryl Hogue wrote in an update to parents.
“This slow, gradual approach has been successful, safe, and manageable.”
Elementary and middle school students started the year with a hybrid model, attending class in person part of the week and online the other days.
High school students took online classes only, but returned this week in a hybrid schedule. “Every other day they’re on site,” Hogue said.
“We still have over 30 families who are remote learning at the high school,” said Hogue. That’s about 10% of students whose parents prefer that they not return in person.
During Wednesday’s school board meeting, a handful of high school seniors asked the school board to find a way to allow them to return to class full-time, Hogue said. “They encouraged us to look at that.”
“They spoke well on behalf of the student body,” Hogue said.
Recently the District sent letters to parents outlining expanded onsite education.
“We’re kind of doing a phase-in approach,” Hogue said. Different grades will begin full time on different dates.
“We want to give that a couple of weeks,” Hogue said. “We want to see how having kids on site for two weeks goes.”
The District sees October as the month in which it has the opportunity to add more students onsite, Hogue said.
Building principals consulted with staff to determine which grades to bring back first, Hogue said. The district will continue to monitor the number of positive COVID-19 cases, exposures and symptoms.
Because the district supports both on-site and remote learners, extending the school day beyond 1 p.m. is not possible, Hogue said. As more students and families return to on-site instruction, the District will consider extending the length of the day.
Mondays will continue to be remote learning days, allowing the District to improve remote instruction. The District plan prepares it for increased onsite learning or for returning to full remote learning in the event of a COVID outbreak.
Though the District is focused on fundamental classes, such as reading, writing, math, history and science, it has made some changes that aren’t COVID related, Hogue said.
A new culinary arts teacher is offering new opportunities for students, and the District expanded its college and career readiness class to a full semester, at the request of senior students, to include additional finance education.
When school began in August, the District had 10% of Whiteside County’s population, but 25% of its COVID cases, Hogue said. About 88% of parents said in a District survey that they wanted their children to return to school, but the District thought keeping all high school students home and allowing other students to attend in person only two days a week was safer during the pandemic.
Each building found ways to keep students 6 feet apart and isolated from students outside their own groups. Students are required to wear face masks.
Changes are slow and sometimes temporary as the District monitors COVID numbers at each step.
“We have no idea what the right answer is,” said School Board President Dan Portz in August, but District staff members have been flexible each time Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker changes mandates.
They’re doing the best they can in a situation they’ve never seen before, Portz said.
