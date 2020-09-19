CLINTON — Clinton’s Sawmill Museum completed capital projects this year, all while balancing the work and dealing with COVID-19 precautions.
Matt Parbs, the museum’s director, said the museum in December had committed to start a few capital projects and in the spring, constructed a building in the backyard to serve as storage and display.
“The building has awnings on both sides for display,” he said. “One side will display the Struve’s sawmill and the Struve’s Case steam engine donated by the family of Robert Smith. Quality Concrete crew helped clean up the backyard, which looking at the storm debris (from the Aug. 10 derecho), it was a good thing the top of some trees were taken.”
Morgan Pannell, the museum’s assistant director, said staff members recorded virtual tours of the museum, set up GPS tours of the historic sites, recorded field trip presentations, and printed off the virtual tour of the museum for handouts.
“We built bug houses and a butterfly garden,” Pannell said. “A big hit since reopening has been our exhibit wall asking people to post what they did during quarantine. We can capture this moment for future generations.”
The reopening Pannell speaks of is the museum’s return to having visitors, something that had ceased when COVID-19 restrictions led to the shutdown of museums around the state in the spring.
Sawmill board members said planning for reopening was a rollercoaster as the rules were always varying on what would reopening look like. They drew strength from the museum’s involvement in networks such as the Iowa Museum Association and Silos & Smokestacks.
“Retail, restaurant, attractions, tourism all have the big drop in attendance/revenues,” Parbs said of the time period since the reopening. “We are not immune, but always like to focus on the positives. We’ve been able to drive seemingly an equal or greater number of day-trippers to the museum. Every day it is lunch and dinner recommendations; even once the ice cream place in Sabula to keep that tax revenue in Iowa before heading back to Galena.
“We are applying to a Travel Iowa grant with a partner that saw a similar traffic pattern.”
On Aug. 8, the museum partnered with the Clinton LumberKings to host a Lumberjill Show.
“A huge thanks to all of our sponsors to help provide an event,” he said. “It was neat to be able to do something. For us, our Lumberjack show and the (Holiday) Train are the two biggest things we can do for attendance. It’s amazing how many people don’t attend the events but heard of us because of it. The LumberKings were super gracious and accommodating. They are the all-stars this summer.”
The museum also hosted a summer camp, Pannell said.
“I’ve been working on a list of other activities like traveling trunks and activities to supplement field trips, craft programs, adult programs, and more this fall and winter,” Pannell said. “Check out a potential partnership with Three Dove Designs and the museum on a fall craft event. We are excited to be part of the Quilt Walk in October, with an aptly themed quilt on display here. Then Trick or Treat on the Avenue.”
As far off as it sounds, the museum is preparing for 2021 to get spring camps and more all prepared, Pannell said.
“We all share in this goal to make 2020 a year where we didn’t lose ground and made progress,” Parbs said. “For example, long term, we received a CCDA grant to help fund an exhibit on how fire connects all of the points of the lumber industry. We have some other funding requests out. Tourism is largely coming back in 2021 on paper, like RAGBRAI and the American Queen. We have the building for large artifacts.
“We are following all the ways nonprofits have been able to enlarge their giving circle to see how we can expand during these times. We received a donation to install a river viewing webcam, and we are currently upgrading our internet. The new internet speed should help us do more meetings and expand on our programming offerings.”
